Unknown sophomore Lovell Smith scores two TDs to help Simeon knock off Phillips. ‘It gave me goosebumps.’

Simeon lineman Khye Brown saw the ball on the ground and instinct took over.

“In practice we work on it,” Brown said. “See ball, go get ball. So that’s where I went.”

Brown recovered the Phillips fumble with 27 seconds left to secure the Wolverines’ 16-14 win on Friday at Gately Stadium.

“That ball was my baby,” Brown said. “I had to rub it like it was my baby. It felt great.”

Brown was at the center of several big plays for Simeon (4-3, 4-1 Public Red). He teamed with Charles Smith to force Phillips quarterback Joe Winslow Jr. into taking a safety in the second quarter.

“That was a team effort,” Brown said. “I saw penetration on the other side to so I made sure I got to the quarterback.”

The safety put the Wolverines ahead 8-6 and they never trailed after that. Phillips pulled within 16-12 on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Winslow to Darrion McElrath-Bey with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

Simeon took an intentional safety, snapping the ball out of the back of the end zone while punting from their 3 with 7:11 to play. That made it 16-14 but the Wolverines’ defense held strong from then on.

Simeon played with starting running Te’Shon McGee, who has been the backbone of its offense most of the season. Junior Dewayne Brooks and unknown sophomore Lovell Smith stepped up.

“I’ve been trying to get [Smith] to run all year,” Simeon coach Derrick Hunter said. “We need to work on getting him more touches. It was wonderful to see those two rise to the occasion tonight.”

Smith had 17 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was a little nervous at the start but my team led me,” Smith said. “The offensive line and coaches showed me the way. All I had to do was listen and run through the gaps.

Smith’s 10-yard TD run came on Simeon’s third play of the game. It was set up by a 53-yard run from Keshaun Parker.

“Scoring that was special,” Smith said. “It gave me goosebumps.”

Takes just 3 plays for Simeon to score. Keshaun Parker had a 53-yard run. Drive capped by soph Lovell Smith’s 10-yard TD run.



Brooks added six carries for 60 yards. Simeon quarterback Kaleb Sims was 1-for-11 for 13 yards with one interception, so the Wolverines had to lean on the running game.

“I coached [Phillips coach Joe Winslow Sr.] when I was at Dunbar,” Hunter said. “I knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and I’m thankful we had the chance to beat them and get ready for the state playoffs.”

Winslow Jr. was 8-for-19 for 108 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Phillips (4-3, 3-2). He connected with Treyshaun Green for a 58-yard TD early in the second quarter.

“No moral victories,” Winslow Sr. said. “I don’t believe players lose games. I believe coaches do. I think we fell short. We only played two quarters offensively. We have a lot to learn from that. We have to start better. I’m just really disappointed.”

Senior Herschel Willie had 18 carries for 59 yards for the Wildcats.

“Being able to stop the Phillips running game was outstanding from our team,” Hunter said. “We have some wonderful kids.

