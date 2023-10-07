Horoscope for Saturday, October 7, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 to 6:30. p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully, especially dealing with family members, partners and spouses because tempers will be short. If a conversation starts to get out of hand, move on and go somewhere else. Don’t take the bait. It’s not worth it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the classic day for bickering and quarrels with daily contacts, siblings and relatives. You might also have some power struggles with work colleagues or someone who could be related to a health issue you have, or even your pet. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Quarrels about money, possessions and the cost of a social occasion or how to divide the expenses for an event might arise. Likewise, power struggles about kids or the cost of kids or who has responsibility for what might also take place. These are simply anti-productive. Avoid them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with Mars and Pluto. (Yikes!) This means people are looking for a fight. It also means that even an innocent conversation can suddenly fall apart because someone is trying to prove a point or be right. Don’t fall for this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s a good thing that fair Venus is in your sign because Venus will sweeten your words and make you diplomatic and charming, which is what you need to be today when arguments are taking place all around you. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Money squabbles with friends or a group might take place today, especially about sports events or something to do with kids, a social occasion, or the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. (Quite a wide range.) Best to zip thy lip.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

By nature, you are the peacemaker. You like everyone to get along. Nevertheless, today you might find yourself in a power struggle with a parent, boss or an authority figure. Furthermore, others will notice this power struggle. (Oops!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because they will quickly disintegrate into a nasty argument. Tell yourself not to get involved because it’s not worth the headache. Why ruin your peace of mind? Protect yourself and stay cool.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might experience arguments about shared responsibilities, shared property, debt or how to spend a certain amount of money, especially if it’s related to a group of people or some friends. (There might be an element of competition involved here?)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a dicey day to deal with authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Right off the bat, you might find yourself in trouble. Ironically, you might be the authority figure having trouble with a partner or close friend? Basically, these are power struggles. Step aside.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are independent, even rebellious. You start petitions to save the world before bedtime. This is why you might get involved in an argument today about lofty topics or world events. It might also be related to your work. Either way, don’t waste your time fighting. Stay frosty.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

There’s a lot of charged energy in the air, which is why people are quick to fight and quarrel. Today you might find yourself at odds with someone about shared expenses, the cost of a social event, the shared cost of raising kids or a specific amount related to a club or an organization. Don’t get involved in an argument. Sit this one out.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Alesha Dixon (1978) shares your birthday. You have strong opinions to which you are committed. You mean what you say and you say what you mean. This year is a time of service for you, especially if you can help a family member. Take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. Time for a makeover?

