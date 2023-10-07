1 dead, another critically injured in head-on crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
About 11:50 p.m., a 53-year-old man was driving south in the northbound lanes in the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he struck another vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
A man was killed and another critically injured in a head-on collision on DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Friday near the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.
About 11:50 p.m., a 53-year-old man was driving south in the northbound lanes of the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he struck another vehicle, Chicago police said.
A 29-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, officials said.
Citations were being issued and the Major Accidents Unit was investigating.
‘We are at war,’ Israel’s Netanyahu says after Hamas kills at least 100 in deadliest attack in years, 198 more said killed in retaliation
The Latest
‘We are at war,’ Israel’s Netanyahu says after Hamas kills at least 100 in deadliest attack in years, 198 more said killed in retaliation
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip attacked Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday, Simchat Torah.
Alan Anderson photographing limpkins far from home and Dominic Wroblewski sending artful photographs of observations in his backyard are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
At 82, Dylan remains willing to defy expectations and take risks with even his newest material. The impression made while playing his music is that Bob Dylan remains playful.
At least 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded in Israel, while 198 were dead in a retaliatory strike on the Gaza Strip that wounded at least 1,610 more, authorities reported.
To truly build off Wednesday and turn many of the night’s customers into fans, postseason bids cannot be a rare occurrence for the Fire.