1 dead, another critically injured in head-on crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man was killed and another critically injured in a head-on collision on DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Friday near the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., a 53-year-old man was driving south in the northbound lanes of the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he struck another vehicle, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Citations were being issued and the Major Accidents Unit was investigating.

