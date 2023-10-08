Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! It’s the perfect time for a vacation, social outings, sports events, fun times with children, plus enjoying the theater, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Basically, you want the freedom to do exactly what you want to do today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will enjoy entertaining at home, especially in a group situation. This might be people from other cultures or people who are different from you. Or it could be a family clan — who are different from you. Romance is favoured for the next few weeks. Enjoy yourself! (Nevertheless, it’s also easy for you to work hard now.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Everything you do begins with a thought, which is why your thoughts create the movie of your life. It’s easy for you to think positive thoughts because you feel hopeful and optimistic about your future. Likewise, you will genuinely appreciate your daily surroundings. (Nice!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business and finance are favored. Financial discussions might have you laughing all the way to the bank. Because some of you are tackling home repairs, you’ll be glad to lay your hands on some extra cash. (Money is so handy when you want to buy things.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in dancing with lucky Jupiter, which encourages you to be extravagant and foolishly generous. (You know who you are.) You’re a very generous person but sometimes you go overboard. If shopping for pretty things, save your receipts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today Venus moves into your sign to stay for the next few weeks, which means this is a lovely window to shop for wardrobe goodies. (You will like what you see in the mirror.) Venus in your sign will also make you more charming, tactful and diplomatic with others. Bonus!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends and groups. In fact, interactions with clubs and organizations will be positive. Nevertheless, curb your enthusiasm because you might go overboard insisting that others jump on your bandwagon. Lighten up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re enthusiastic in a way that might inspire others to join your cause. However, don’t let your eagerness cloud your judgment. Be smart and don’t volunteer for anything because you might regret it. (It’s easy to go overboard.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do whatever you can to satisfy your urge for a change of scenery or a chance to learn something new because the bottom line is you want to increase your experience of life. Enjoy talking to people who are different. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Sports and physical competitions with others are likely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Money discussions, especially about the wealth of others, or how to use the resources of someone else, will be favorable. This is an excellent day to discuss how to divide or share something, like an inheritance. Remember to have a healthy self-interest. Don’t give away the farm.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day for a heart-to-heart talk with a close friend, spouse or partner because all parties will feel generous to each other and be more inclined to agree and find common ground. This is good. Your ambition will be aroused in the next few weeks. Get ready.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Those of you who are working today will be upbeat and happy; however, be careful of overlooking details, which will be easy to do. Regardless of what you’re doing, group activities will be effective, productive choices. Confucius said, “Many hands make light work.”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Martin Henderson (1974) shares your birthday. You’re imaginative, creative and sometime eccentric. You are also intelligent, but easily distracted. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that give you a better understanding of the to meaning of your life.

