Man shot, wounded in Riverdale

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Riverdale on Sunday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the chest by gunfire in the 700 block of East 133rd Place shortly before 6 p.m., according to police. He took himself to Ingalls Memorial Hospital and was reportedly in critical condition.

Chicago police detained a “person of interest” for questioning, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.

