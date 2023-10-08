The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 8, 2023

Man shot, wounded in Riverdale

A 30-year-old took himself to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where he was reportedly in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Riverdale on Sunday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the chest by gunfire in the 700 block of East 133rd Place shortly before 6 p.m., according to police. He took himself to Ingalls Memorial Hospital and was reportedly in critical condition.

Chicago police detained a “person of interest” for questioning, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.

