Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries parents: Be aware that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Be smart and keep an eye on them and know where they are at all times and remove them from hazardous situations. Meanwhile, romantic partners might also have a surprise. Note: Duties and obligations will prevail.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will be interrupted. Something unexpected might happen. You might run out of something, or someone might show up unexpectedly, or cancel when you were expecting them. Romance might disappoint today, but this is a temporary thing. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. Short trips and appointments will be delayed or canceled. Meanwhile, feelings of duty and obligation, especially related to family are strong. Don’t make a big deal out of anything. Just show up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might find money or you might lose money. Definitely, keep an eye on your possessions to prevent loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, be patient with others and focus on ways to be kind instead of thinking about yourself. (This will be the successful key to this day.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a restless day for you. You feel excited and yet, a bit nervous. Because of this, you might say something you later regret. Therefore, protect yourself and others, by slowing down and thinking before you speak or act. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Finances might be grim.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An undercurrent running through this day makes you feel slightly restless or nervous. Don’t give it too much energy because it’s a temporary influence that’s gone in 24 hours or less. Meanwhile, relations with others might feel a bit reserved or strained. (Don’t worry — everyone feels this way today.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re a people pleaser. Meanwhile, today many people feel reserved, even constrained, because of duties and obligations. You can work your magic because powerful planets are in your sign lending you energy and strength. Don’t expect perfection. Be grateful for what is.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

An unexpected outburst, or a change of plans related to parents and bosses might catch you off guard today. Do your best to handle this. Be part of the solution, not the problem. Naturally, friends or groups might be sidetracked because they’re dealing with bigger issues today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans will change or be canceled today, which is why you will be wise to double-check itineraries and schedules. Also, it will be wise for you to avoid controversial or sensitive topics when talking to others today. Why trigger arguments? Meanwhile, this can be a pleasant, popular day for you. Nevertheless, you feel a sense of duty and respect for authority.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Double check banking situations and anything to do with shared property because something unexpected could impact these areas. Meanwhile, you make a great impression on others today; so if it comes to controversial subjects, play it safe. Toe the party line.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might feel surprised by a spouse, partner or friend who says or does something you didn’t expect. Stay mellow. Keep the peace. Don’t make a big deal about something you can’t change. Meanwhile, someone will be frugal with their money today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Some days are easier, and some days are not. Today is one of those days when relations with those who are closest to you are a bit stiff and reserved. They’re not super negative, but conversations are more sober than usual. No biggie. Relax.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Chris O’Dowd (1979) shares your birthday. You like people, which makes you perceptive, observant and popular. You are intelligent and multitalented. You are also sensitive and kind. This is a wonderful year for you because you are getting the recognition you deserve. Expect a raise, praise, awards, and acknowledgement. Bravo!

