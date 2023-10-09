The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 9, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Add Roberto Clemente’s blast to list of great home runs at Wrigley Field

Clemente’s blast went to the left of the scoreboard and came to rest at a gas station (no longer there) at the northeast corner of Waveland and Sheffield.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Add Roberto Clemente’s blast to list of great home runs at Wrigley Field
Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente in 1970.

Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente in 1970.

UPI

I enjoyed reading Eldon Ham’s opinion column on baseball’s greatest home runs (“Among baseball’s greatest home runs, include one by the Cubs’ Dave Kingman” — Oct. 7”).

Because of my age, and opportunity, I was fortunate to have seen the three “super-bombs” Ham listed as the farthest home runs hit at Wrigley Field: those by Glenallen Hill, Kris Bryant, and the Dave Kingman blast that hit the third house across Waveland Avenue. 

However, Ham failed to mention the home run hit by Roberto Clemente on May 17, 1959, which I also saw on good old WGN. Clemente’s blast went to the left of the scoreboard and came to rest at a gas station (no longer there) at the northeast corner of Waveland and Sheffield.

It is said to have hit a curb on Waveland before landing there, estimated at 536 feet from home plate, 6 feet farther than the Kingman blast. It is impossible to know with absolute certainty the total distance each ball reached, but clearly, Clemente’s smash should have been mentioned. 

Dennis Gorecki, Orland Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Illinois should adopt new law exam

I am excited about two developments in the legal profession that should help lawyers truly play the role of counselor and support clients.

The first is the NextGen Bar Exam, which will test vital skills such as client counseling, negotiation and dispute resolution for the first time, resulting in law schools putting more effort into training law students in these areas. The exam promises to test students in a new way beyond memorizing law and asks them to apply skills to client problems.

Many law schools, including where I teach, already have robust programs and graduate many skilled counselors, negotiators, mediators and mediation advocates, but now that these topics will be included, we will reach a larger segment of the profession.

The vital importance of client counseling, negotiation and dispute resolution skills is in the unwavering focus on the client and their needs, interests, emotions and true concerns. Lawyers with these skills are frequently able to resolve disputes quickly, creatively and without damaging important relationships.

Abraham Lincoln famously implored lawyers, “Discourage litigation. Persuade your neighbors to compromise whenever you can.” Lawyers trained in these skills will be able to implement this advice.

Second, this emphasis on connecting with clients and addressing their true concerns comes at an opportune time. With the advent of AI, lawyers will have time freed up to distinguish themselves through their humanity. As AI takes over certain tasks, it will be the lawyer’s ability to empathize that will truly set them apart.

All of this is consistent with the Jesuit concept of “cura personalis” — care for the whole person. In the legal profession, we are not just dealing with legal issues, we also are handling people’s lives, livelihoods and well-being.

Several states will be adopting the NextGen bar exam in 2026. I encourage Illinois to continue to explore adopting the exam.

Teresa Frisbie, distinguished professor in residence and director, Dispute Resolution Program, Loyola University of Chicago School of Law

Next Up In Commentary
Chicago’s buildings shouldn’t be bird death traps
Today’s Republican Party has abandoned its roots
Melissa Conyears-Ervin: I was a victim of domestic violence. Other victims should know they aren’t alone.
J.D. Vance has a plan to undermine everyone’s safety
A timely escape into sports history
Is Justin Fields the real deal? Please, let’s not do this again.
The Latest
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman could get his chance after all
The Bears were disappointed enough with Foreman that they made him inactive the last four weeks despite giving the running back a one-year, $2 million deal in March.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago City Health Department employees test Tylenol medicines for cyanide at a city laboratory on Oct. 4, 1982.
Movies and TV
‘Painkiller’ docuseries a valuable reminder of the 1982 Tylenol murders’ toll
Sobering, at times heartbreaking report on Paramount+ honors the 7 Chicago area people poisoned in cruel, still unsolved attack.
By Richard Roeper
 
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: Teven Jenkins had to ‘knock a little rust off’
Eberflus was non-committal Monday when asked if the Bears would continue to platoon Teven Jenkins at left guard
By Patrick Finley
 
Camille Claudel.&nbsp;The Waltz (Allioli), about 1900.
Art
Camille Claudel steps out of Rodin’s shadow in Art Institute retrospective
A new exhibit sets aside her romantic entanglement with French artist Auguste Rodin and tragic personal life and examines Claudel’s artistic output on its own terms.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
A photo of Bears defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus calling plays during a game.
Bears
Bears’ Matt Eberflus considers hiring defensive analyst, but Rod Marinelli is out
The Bears have had a staff vacancy since defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in Week 2.
By Jason Lieser
 