The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 9, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Stories keep on rolling of big Chinook on the Chicago lakefront

Richard Rogoz sent the story of his grandson Jace Orozco catching his first Chinook, the biggest fish of his life, on the Chicago lakefront.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Stories keep on rolling of big Chinook on the Chicago lakefront
Jac e Orozco holds his personal-best fish, his first Chinook, caught on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo

Jace Orozco holds his personal-best fish, his first Chinook, caught on the Chicago lakefront.

Provided

Jace Orozco caught his first Chinook in late September, adding another story to many on the Chicago lakefront this fall with the return of king salmon to shore.

According to his grandfather Richard Rogoz, it weighed 24 pounds on a hand scale, though the taxidermist at All Game Southerland’s Taxidermy in Palos Hills thought it weighed more.

“Regardless, it’s the biggest fish [Orozco] ever caught and will keep him coming back for more,” Rogoz emailed.

Orozco caught it on a Bloody Nose Moonshine Spoon while fishing the river basin near Lake Michigan.

“She was loaded with eggs, still firm in the skein, which we cured over the weekend,” Rogoz emailed. “I’m glad she saved them for us.”

He added a line I loved, “Reminds me of myself in the `70s, chasing Chinooks all over. lol.”

It’s worth a full-length look.

Jace Orozco holds his personal-best fish, his first Chinook, caught on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo

Jace Orozco holds his personal-best fish, his first Chinook, caught on the Chicago lakefront.

Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Blue Sky (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Familiarity brings out competitive side at the Chicago Marathon
Chicago Marathon participants find solace in running
Chicago outdoors: Far-from-home limpkins and enjoying backyard nature
A sucker for respecting native fishes
The Chicago Marathon showcases the ‘Soul of Chicago’
Enjoying ‘Beer in the Woods,’ the whole ambiance of it
The Latest
Field Museum scientists, from left, Daryl Coldren, Dave Willard and Mary Hennen examine bodies of birds killed Thursday at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center.
Editorials
Chicago’s buildings shouldn’t be bird death traps
Protective measures can save many birds migrating through the area. Chicago should never have another night when almost 1,000 birds die.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jevon Carter
Bulls
The new-look Bulls offense showed some signs of working against Bucks
The shots might not have fallen like the Bulls wanted in the Sunday loss in Milwaukee, but they were there. That’s a big first step as coach Billy Donovan works on changing his team’s shot profile this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Finished packages of caramel apples are transported down a conveyer belt at the Affy Tapple factory.
Food and Restaurants
Affy Tapple celebrates 75 years as Chicago’s iconic autumn treat
Workers at the Niles factory where the beloved treats are made impale 23 to 25 apples a minute with wooden sticks. Then the fruits are dipped into molten caramel and coated in chopped peanuts.
By Amy Bizzarri | For the Sun-Times
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Son, 47, lives with us, acts like a teenager
Dad’s had enough of housing the man who makes a decent income but pays no rent or household bills.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A traveler walks past asylum-seekers inside a waiting area for shuttles near O’Hare Airport’s Terminal 2 on Oct. 3. More migrants were sheltered behind the curtain. More than 17,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since the end of August 2022.
Chicago Enterprise
As migrant crisis grows will faith groups step up and offer unused buildings?
Religious organizations own substantial properties that sit empty or little used. Why aren’t they being opened to shelter people arriving in Chicago?
By David Roeder
 