Elk Grove Village challenges O’Hare Fly Quiet plan

Elk Grove Village officials want a judge to force the Federal Aviation Administration to consider another option for a proposed overnight runway rotation plan at O’Hare Airport.

Village leaders on Monday announced they’ve filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., to compel the agency to analyze “reasonable” alternatives as part of an environmental review of changes to the Fly Quiet Program, which was first implemented in 1997.

The plan is intended to disperse jet noise across the region between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Elk Grove Village officials especially want the FAA to consider an option they insist more equitably spreads airplane noise around the airport than the lone alternative put forth in July by a group called the O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission and the Chicago Aviation Department.

The noise commission has 36 member communities, including Arlington Heights, Bartlett, Mount Prospect and Des Plaines. Elk Grove Village isn’t a member.

The FAA doesn’t comment on legal proceedings, a spokeswoman said Monday.

