The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 9, 2023
NFL Sports

Raiders intercept Jordan Love 3 times, hold on to beat Packers

Robert Spillane intercepted Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone and the Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 on Monday night to stop a three-game skid.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Raiders intercept Jordan Love 3 times, hold on to beat Packers
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders’ Amik Robertson intercepts a pass intended for Christian Watson late in the fourth quarter.

Ian Maule/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 on Monday night to stop a three-game skid.

The Raiders’ offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD.

Love was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three picks.

Both offenses struggled. The Raiders (2-3) gained 279 yards and the Packers (2-3) finished with 285.

Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers. The franchise last beat Green Bay in 1987 when it played in Los Angeles.

The Raiders took a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to 9-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Meyers. Las Vegas had a chance for even bigger lead after linebacker Spillane’s interception in the second quarter gave the Raiders possession at the Green Bay 7, but settled for a short field goal.

That kind of start was nothing new for the Packers, who have scored six first-half points in their past three games. They overcame a 17-0 deficit at the break two weeks ago to beat the New Orleans Saints, and last week outscored the Detroit Lions 17-7 in the second half but still lost by two touchdowns.

And, right on cue, the Packers opened the second half with Rudy Ford’s interception of Garoppolo. That led to AJ Dillon’s 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Later in the third quarter, Green Bay failed to take advantage of a short field. Love found Christian Watson without a defender within about 10 yards of him. The 77-yard completion — and a horse-collar tackle penalty — put the Packers at the 3. But Green Bay had to settle for a chip-shot field goal to go ahead 13-10.

The lead didn’t hold up long. Josh Jacobs’ 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter put Las Vegas back in front.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LIGHT TORCH

The Vegas Golden Knights, with the Stanley Cup in tow, lit the Al Davis memorial torch before the game. They drew a loud ovation from the crowd, which chanted “Go Knights Go.”

The Knights will raise their championship banner Tuesday night before facing the Seattle Kraken in the season opener.

INJURIES

Green Bay got a boost when CB Jaire Alexander started after missing the previous two games with a back injury. ... Packers LB Quay Walker (knee) and S Darnell Savage (calf) were injured in the second quarter. ... The Raiders entered the game thin at cornerback with Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) not playing.

UP NEXT

Packers: After a bye, play at Denver on Oct. 22.

Raiders: Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels goes against his old boss for the second season in a row when Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots visit on Sunday.

Next Up In NFL
No one hurts the Bears like Vikings WR Justin Jefferson — and now he might be out
Fraud alert? Bears’ offense still has ‘a lot to prove’
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman could get his chance after all
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: Teven Jenkins had to ‘knock a little rust off’
Bears’ Matt Eberflus considers hiring defensive analyst, but Rod Marinelli is out
IOC will consider adding flag football for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
The Latest
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Nation/World
Israel seals off Gaza and launches more attacks as Hamas vows to execute hostages
Israel was still finding bodies from Hamas’ weekend attack on southern Israeli towns. Rescue workers found 100 bodies in Beeri — around 10% of that farming community’s population — after a long hostage standoff with gunmen. In Gaza, thousands fled as airstrikes leveled buildings.
By Josef Federman | AP and Issam Adwan | AP
 
Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) argues that the field house at Amundsen Park (above) is needed to give neighborhood youths an alternative to gathering downtown and creating havoc.
Immigration
Amundsen Park closure delayed as city looks for an alternate site for migrant shelter
Ald. Chris Taliaferro said the city was considering a site across the street from the park to house asylum-seekers. Community members complained about the potential loss of a valuable resource for young people.
By Violet Miller
 
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington after attending Mass on Saturday. Biden has said he was unaware that he was in possession of classified documents and that “there’s no there there.”
Nation/World
Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into handling of classified documents
Investigators looking into how classified documents from President Biden’s time in the Senate and as vice president appeared at his home and office met with him Sunday and Monday at the White House.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press and Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
Natalie Raanan and her mother, Judith Raanan, arrived in Israel in early September. They have not been heard from since around noon Saturday.
Suburban Chicago
Evanston mother, daughter missing in Israel after Hamas attack and are feared kidnapped
Natalie Raanan, 18, and her mother, Judith Raanan, 59, have not been heard from since around noon on Saturday, the day Hamas launched its offensive, according to family.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Police_Tape_2.JPG
Crime
2 wounded in Washington Heights shooting
A woman, 46, was shot in the hip and was listed in critical condition, and a boy, 17, was shot in the left arm and was reportedly in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 