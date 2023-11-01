Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Chicago time today. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because today is full of confusion and indecisiveness. Therefore, recognize these limitations and postpone important decisions for another day. Don’t agree to anything important. If you want to shop for anything other than food and gas, check the moon alert above.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Most of this day is a moon alert, which means things are too loosey-goosey for important decisions. For your sign in particular, there will be confusion about financial matters, earnings and even purchases. Don’t shop for anything other than food and gas in a moon alert. Just hang out and relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For most of this day, there’s a moon alert taking place in your sign, which is why you will feel wishy-washy, indecisive and ready to goof off. Work will not really appeal. However, your creative imagination will be excellent! Don’t hesitate to explore creative projects, but wait until the moon alert is over to act.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a playful, creative day. It’s a great day to socialize with others. It’s also a wonderful day to explore imaginative, original ideas, especially in the arts. Do your research, but don’t agree to anything important until the moon alert is over. Enjoy sports and fun times with kids.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day to socialize with others! Enjoy hanging out with friends as well as groups and members of organizations. You might also entertain at home. Keep things light and go with the flow. Don’t volunteer for anything and postpone important decisions until after the moon alert is over.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an extremely poor day for important discussions with parents, bosses and authority figures. Don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to anything important. Don’t pitch new projects. Wait until the moon alert is over. In the meantime, get your facts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day to play, explore new ideas and travel. Keep things light. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Talk to new people, especially from different backgrounds or different cultures. There’s an exciting sense of something “new” in the air.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do not participate in important financial discussions, especially regarding how to divide or share something, like an inheritance. Also, avoid important agreements or discussions with the government or issues about taxes, debt and shared property. Wait until the moon alert is over.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to goof off and have fun. Enjoy the company of others, especially close friends and partners. Feel free to build creatively upon ideas; however, do not finalize anything or agree to anything important until the moon alert is over.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Expect shortages, delays and confusion at work today. On one hand, people will be imaginative and creative; however, efficiency will be compromised. Do the best you can and work with what you’ve got but wait until the moon alert is over to finalize anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a creative day for you! Your imagination is heightened plus, you can think outside the box. Write down your clever ideas to check later. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Commit to nothing important until after the moon alert is over.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid important financial decisions and certainly purchases until after the moon alert is over today. Instead, relax at home. Enjoy casual get-togethers with others. Explore potential travel plans but agree to nothing during the moon alert.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Penn Badgley (1986) shares your birthday. You are dynamic, active and passionate. You like things to be happening! This is an exciting year for you because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, which means you need to keep an open mind, be adventurous and be ready to explore new directions! Travel is likely.

