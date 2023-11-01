The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023

One young man’s path in scholastic, collegiate and kayak fishing toward a lifetime love

Matthew Houston did four years in Marist’s fishing program and is now involved with the fishing club at Grand Valley State University, meanwhile, along the way he became involved in kayak fishing and expects to enjoy fishing for his whole life.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Matthew Houston holds a largemouth bass caught while kayak fishing. Provided by Bob Houston

The simplicity of kayak fishing drew Matthew Houston in.

“One being the price to start getting into it,” Houston emailed. “Sure now people have these expensive kayak rigs but that is not a necessary thing that you need to get out there. It is much more affordable than a boat and in many cases can do things bass boats can’t.”

Kayak sales climb steadily. Sales aimed at urban paddlers, such as compact folding kayaks, are part of that. Exactly how much kayak fishing drives overall sales is difficult to assess.

One sign of growth in kayak fishing is the change from just basic kayaks (think summer camp) to tricked-out specifically fishing kayaks. The peddle-powered Hobie Mirage Pro Angler 14 sells for around $5,000. Some kayak anglers have better electronics than many boaters.

“The other thing about accessibility is where you can go with a kayak,” Houston noted. “It really opens up the possibilities on where you can drop in and the bodies of water you can fish.”

After only kayak fishing from rentals, I bought one this year (new for a couple hundred dollars) and became addicted. One thing I enjoy is going about anywhere. Hung up on a lily pad? Just paddle in and retrieve your lure.

“My buddy [Aidan Gadzik] was the one who really got me into it because he had a couple of kayaks and we would go out and fish on those when we got the chance,” Houston emailed. “It was really a different thing for me, but I definitely enjoyed every time we went out on the water.”

Houston knows fishing, shore to boat to kayaks.

He graduated from Marist and is a freshman majoring in criminal justice at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

“I was on the Marist bass fishing team for all four years of high school but we definitely had some bumpy years when I was there,” Houston emailed. “From Covid affecting my first season and part of my second season, I had kind of fallen away from fishing. During my junior and senior seasons, I finally got more serious and was really trying to get as good as I could.”

He is on the Grand Valley Bass Anglers Club and hopes to compete in the CBT (College Bass Tour) in the upcoming season.

“My Dad and Grandpa [both Bob Houston] were the ones who got me to start fishing in general, but I believe that it was on me to know that I really wanted to fish competitively,” Houston emailed. “I had great support and guidance from my high school coaches though and they really pushed me to get better.”

Asked his future plans, Houston answered, “I am not quite sure yet, but I believe that I would like to go into some form of law enforcement and, of course, I just want to keep catching fish for the rest of my life.”

Matthew Houston holds a walleye he caught from shore Friday on a lake near Grand Valley State University. Provided by Bob Houston

Illinois hunting

This weekend or next, with the rut, should be peak for bowhunters. That’s fair warning for motorists, too. . . . Pheasant, rabbit and quail seasons open Saturday.

Wild things

Readers reported sandhill cranes moving the last several days. Surprisingly, the count at Jasper-Pulaski FWA in Indiana on Tuesday was oonly 6,379. . . . If you love persimmons, time to hit the ground. Frost and freeze warnings were all the way south to Cairo.

Stray cast

This World Series feels like catching rock bass when chasing smallmouth bass.

