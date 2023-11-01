The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Legendary IU coach Bobby Knight dies at 83

Hall of Famer finished with 902 wins, led the Hoosiers to three NCAA titles

By  Michael Marot | AP
   
Bobby Knight

Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight is shown at a news conference Friday, Sept. 8, 2000 in Bloomington, Ind., where he denied blame in an incident the previous day with a student. Knight was fired Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, by university president Myles Brand for a history of misconduct. Knight was in Canada when Brand announced his firing.

CHUCK ROBINSON/AP

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball has died. He was 83.

Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

The Hall of Famer cared little what others thought of him, choosing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” to celebrate his 880th win in 2007, then the record for a Division I men’s coach.

He was nicknamed “The General” and his temper was such that in 2000 it cost him his job at Indiana. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck.

His critics fumed relentlessly about his conduct, but his defenders were legion. There was this side of Knight as well: He took pride in his players’ high graduation rates, and during a rule-breaking era he never was accused of a major NCAA violation.

