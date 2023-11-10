The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Archive seeks veterans’ letters from wartime

The Center for American War Letters has been collecting and preserving correspondence for 25 years.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Archive seeks veterans’ letters from wartime
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR READERS: Twenty-five years ago tomorrow, I told you about a new, nationwide effort to honor and remember our nation’s troops, veterans and families by seeking out and preserving their war correspondence from every conflict in U.S. history.

The response was overwhelming. The founder of this initiative, Andy Carroll, just told me that, as of this week, and on this special 25th anniversary, the archive has collected more than 200,000 war-related letters and emails. The nonprofit organization Andy created, the Center for American War Letters (CAWL), based at Chapman University in California, is still seeking correspondence.

I would like to thank those of you who have already donated letters to CAWL for sharing them, and encourage those of you who are not aware of CAWL but might have letters to contribute to visit its website (WarLetters.us) to learn more. CAWL is especially interested in any correspondence, including emails, from younger veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. — LOVE, ABBY

DEAR ABBY: Over the past few months, due to extenuating circumstances, I have been spending a couple of days a month at my sister’s. While there, I sometimes had the feeling that something was crawling on me, but thought it was just the idea of being somewhere other than my home.

Last time, however, I woke up during the night not only with the crawling feeling, but also the sound of buzzing in my ear. I also noticed that when I sat in the spot where I usually do, bugs were getting in my hair. Now my sister is asking me when I want to come and stay for a couple of days again. I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I don’t want to deal with bugs again. What should I do? — WARY IN WEST VIRGINIA

DEAR WARY: What you should do is level with your sister. Explain that during the last few visits, you have felt something crawling or buzzing while you were in bed, and that you also noticed some insects getting into your hair. Your sister’s home may have an infestation of some kind, which won’t get any better until she calls a pest-control company.

DEAR ABBY: My husband is deceased. I have two grandsons (42 and 39) and a great-grandson (24) living with me. None are married. I do not allow overnight guests. This morning at 3, I heard a girl come upstairs from the downstairs bedroom to get another girl. I was livid. Am I wrong to give them walking papers? I’ve told them before this was a NO-NO. They thought I was asleep. (I was reading.) — CAUGHT ’EM IN ILLINOIS

DEAR CAUGHT ‘EM: If you prefer not to have men mating like rabbits under your roof while all you have is a book, your wishes should prevail. It’s your house, your rules. It’s time these “naughty boys” found a place of their own, and you are within your rights to insist upon it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife’s platonic texting with man is bothering me
Dear Abby: No more gifts for grandchildren who never send thanks
Dear Abby: Recording video shows someone their bad behavior
Dear Abby: I might have to kick my old friend out of book group
Dear Abby: What do I do when my husband’s an abusive drunk?
Dear Abby: Working husband won’t do chores or spend time with wife and kids
The Latest
People attend a Veteran’s Day breakfast at Gracie Mansion on Nov. 9, 2023 in New York City. Adams held a gathering of veterans to celebrate Veteran’s Day ahead of Saturday’s parade. F.B.I. agents recently searched the home Adams’ chief campaign fund-raiser and authorities are investigating whether his 2021 campaign for mayor received illegal donations from the Turkish government. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Other Views
On Veterans Day, don’t forget the unique struggles of those who served
For many veterans, the transition from military to civilian life is fraught with challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder. One-fifth of Illinois veterans have a diagnosed disability related to their military service.
By James Doelling
 
Migrants camped out earlier this month at the Near North police district station at 1160 N. Larrabee Ave., where those arrested for shoplifting on the Magnificent Mile have been processed.
The Watchdogs
Despite internal police alerts, scant evidence of violent gang members among Venezuelan migrants in Chicago
Cops were warned to check crime suspects for tattoos linked to Venezuela’s El Tren de Aragua prison gang. A Sun-Times analysis found shoplifting and domestic violence arrests, but little proof of the gang’s presence among migrants.
By Frank Main and Tom Schuba
 
Asher (Nathan Fielder) and wife Whitney (Emma Stone) smile for the camera next to a wall being demolished in a home.
Movies and TV
Emma Stone’s strange house-flipping satire ‘The Curse’ is certain to polarize
Oscar-winning Stone plays a home designer alongside Nathan Fielder as her husband on the wickedly funny Showtime series.
By Richard Roeper
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is returning $46,500 in campaign contributions, blaming an “oversight” for having taken the money despite an executive order imposed by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel that bars Chicago mayors from accepting campaign money from city contractors.
The Watchdogs
Brandon Johnson wasn’t supposed to take campaign money from city contractors, but he did
A campaign aide calls it an “oversight” and says $46,500 is being returned, agreeing that the ethics rule is “a sound and necessary policy to ensure a fair government.”
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 
The Bears’ Montez Sweat hits Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win a snoozer
A horrid win over the Panthers is still better than the alternative.
By Sun-Times staff
 