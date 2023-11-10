Big Game Hunting: The signs say Michigan beats Penn State in the game of Week 11

A new college football weekend has dawned, and still we wait to find out if and how Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will punish Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh — ahead of the resolution of an NCAA investigation — for allegedly stealing upcoming opponents’ offensive and defensive signals via in-person advance scouting, a clear and blatant violation of the rules.

The rest of the conference is out for blood, according to reports.

Yet Michigan provided its own twist — a huge one — reporting to Petitti that Ohio State and Rutgers furnished Purdue with the Wolverines’ signals in advance of last year’s league title game, which the Boilermakers lost 43-22.

It’s all rather delicious — and not just for all those Bears fans who’d love to see Harbaugh say to hell with it and set up a desk at Halas Hall.

“Nobody wants criticism,” Harbaugh said. “That’s why I work so hard to do everything right, both on and off the field, because it’s been that way for a long time, since I was 22 years old. But if the criticism is directed at me and not my adolescent kids at home or the players on the football team, then I’m OK with it.”

The show goes on, and No. 3 Michigan (-4½) at No. 10 Penn State (11 a.m., FOX 32) is the Week 11 headliner on competitive merit alone.

The Wolverines (9-0) are No. 1 nationally in total defense (231.4 yards per game), pass defense (141.3) and scoring defense (6.7 points per game) and — led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a Heisman Trophy contender — fifth in scoring offense (40.7). Where are the weaknesses? You can look all you want, but Michigan runs and throws the ball exceptionally and has been Offensive Line U. for the past few seasons. In other words, there are none.

The Nittany Lions (8-1), plenty rugged themselves, lead the nation in rushing defense (60.3) and sacks per game (4.2). They also use the tight end position like some of the best NFL teams do, coming in with an FBS-best 12 touchdowns from that position. Tight End U.? Sure, let’s go with it.

It’s a playoff elimination game for PSU and a chance for Michigan to move up in the CFP rankings.

“Just be good,” Harbaugh said. “It’ll be about us. It’ll be how we play, and we’re going to have to play good to win the game.”

“Play good” — now that’s a slogan. Go Blue, 27-20.

OTHER WEEK 11 PICKS

Indiana (6½) at Illinois (11 a.m., BTN, 890-AM): If the Illini (4-5) can’t beat the Hoosiers (3-6), they might as well call it a season and get in line for basketball tickets. But Bret Bielema’s teams have struggled at home, and the Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back impressive outings in a close loss at Penn State and a surprising win at home against Wisconsin. And Friday rolled around without anyone being certain Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer will be able to play. Still, Illini 24-13.

Kentucky’s Ray Davis is the best running back in the SEC. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 8 Alabama (-10½) at Kentucky (11 a.m., ESPN): This game boils down to a couple of simple questions. One, can Kentucky (6-3) pound away with Ray Davis, the best back in the SEC, or will Alabama (8-1) wipe him away? Two, there is no two. The Crimson Tide have quietly — if that’s possible — become one of the best teams in the country since their slow start heard ’round the world. I know I’m scared to pick against them. Tide, 30-17.

Northwestern (+10½) at Wisconsin (2:30 p.m., FS1, 720-AM): The Wildcats (4-5) still have a shot at a bowl, which would be as big of an overachievement as anything that happened in all of Pat Fitzgerald’s years. They also could finish 4-8 and, frankly, should do just that. Nothing about Luke Fickell’s Badgers (5-4) screams “unbeatable,” though — especially with injuries having ravaged a newfangled offense — and points will be hard enough to come by that it looks like a four-quarter game. Badgers, 16-10.

No. 18 Utah (+9½) at No. 5 Washington (2:30 p.m., FOX 32): The Utes (7-2) were blown out by Oregon a couple of weeks ago, and a lot of people liken the Huskies (9-0) to the Ducks in terms of overall quality. But this is a tricky game up front for the Huskies, who’ve looked vulnerable along the offensive line. The edge in brutality probably goes to the visitors, though the home team’s playmakers still could — should? — win the day. Huskies win, Utes cover.

No. 13 Tennessee (-1½) at No. 14 Missouri (2:30 p.m., CBS 2): Strap in and enjoy this one if you can, folks, because it’ll be a wild one. Both 7-2 teams can score — and quickly — and the athleticism the Volunteers and Tigers are running out there these days has gotten mighty impressive. It’s still SEC East Lite, with Georgia dominating everything, but the big strikes from QBs Joe Milton (Vols) and Brady Cook (Tigers) will show how far this no-longer-lesser SEC division has come. Vols, 38-34.

My favorite favorite: No. 2 Georgia (-11) vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (6 p.m., ESPN): It’s that time of the season when the best teams launch toward the playoff, and nobody has been better at flexing its superiority than Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs (9-0) once mid-November sets in. The Rebels (8-1) will drive between the 20s all night, but finding the end zone is something else. Georgia by 21.

My favorite underdog: TCU (+13) vs. No. 7 Texas (6:30 p.m., ABC 7): There’s no reason the 8-1 Longhorns shouldn’t knock around their 4-5 in-state neighbors, but this game is all the Horned Frogs have left to make a season. They are desperate to stand up for the Big 12, too, with fancy UT getting ready to bolt for the SEC. Emotion! And a stunning upset.

Last week: 6-2 straight-up, 5-3 against the spread.

Season to date: 54-23 straight-up, 40-33-4 against the spread.

