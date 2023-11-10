The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023

Polling Place: Is Cubs’ Craig Counsell already the best pro coach/manager in town?

We tend to get a big overexcited for new coaches around here — setting ourselves up for much disappointment — but Counsell walks in with a pristine reputation and loads of credibility.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Is Cubs’ Craig Counsell already the best pro coach/manager in town?
St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers

A happy Craig Counsell after his Brewers clinched a 2023 division title.

Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

No offense to Billy Donovan, Matt Eberflus, Luke Richardson, Pedro Grifol and the rest of Chicago’s pro sports coaches and managers, but was brand-new Cubs hire Craig Counsell the best of ’em all even before he set foot inside the city limits to begin the defining chapter of his career?

That was Question No. 1 in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter.

“He hasn’t lost a game yet!” @RogersParkMan commented.

“An average coach would be the best in Chicago right now,” @kjr11894 wrote.

But @mikewalsh4609 would “still like to see what Richardson can/will do for the Blackhawks. He may not be Joel Quenneville, but thankfully he’s not Jeremy Colliton.”

We also asked for your top television play-by-play announcer in the city. Jason Benetti, who’s leaving the White Sox to call games for the Tigers, wasn’t an option. Bulls voice Adam Amin ran away with it.

“Everybody else ties for last,” according to @SkywayWilly.

Last, we asked if Justin Fields and/or Tyson Bagent will be a starting quarterback in the NFL three years from now. Look, you know we’re bound by law to obsess over those guys on a constant basis.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Does the Cubs’ Craig Counsell, hired this week, instantly go to the top of the list of Chicago pro sports coaches/managers?

Upshot: We tend to get a big overexcited for new coaches around here — setting ourselves up for much disappointment — but Counsell walks in with a pristine reputation and loads of credibility. Why, there hasn’t been such an accomplished new skipper in town since (come on, you know it’s coming) Tony La Russa. 

Poll No. 2: With Jason Benetti off to Detroit, who is Chicago’s best TV play-by-play announcer?

Upshot: Guess local boy Benetti just blew up too big for this one-horse town. His voice will be missed, as will many of his endless word plays and quips. But not all of them. Amin — quite the rising star himself — better not have one foot out the door, too.

Poll No. 3: Three years from now, will Justin Fields and/or Tyson Bagent be a starting quarterback in the NFL?

Upshot: “Where exactly do people think Fields will be starting?” @Jack2925_ asked. “Because it won’t be in Chicago, even next year.” Clearly, many a voter disagrees with that take. 

