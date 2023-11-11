Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Postpone important decisions about inheritances, shared property and banking, or anything to do with the wealth and resources of someone else because you might be rash today. You might impulsively do something that you later regret. Oh yes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Generally, you are reasonable and patient. Not crazy impulsive. However, you might overreact because of something a partner or close friend says or does. Whatever happens, count to three and consider what you say or do in order to avoid regrets later.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Whatever you’re doing, especially if it is work-related or related to your health, take a moment to consider your next move because it’s easy to be rash. People will act without thinking. Meanwhile, guard your pet against accidents.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should know this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Therefore, be vigilant and know where they are at all times. Keep an eye on toddlers to remove them from potential hazards. Think twice before you agree to a social situation. Don’t be impulsive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Calm down and take it easy to avoid accidents at home. These could be physical accidents or verbal accidents. Guard against spontaneous decisions that seem like a good idea at the time — but they’re not. (Been there; done that.) Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages might occur. Bummer.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Be wise and be extra mindful when walking, jogging, cycling or driving because you’ll have a tendency to be impulsive and rash, which is why you have to pay attention to what you’re doing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something unexpected might impact them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Definitely protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Guard against impulsive purchases. (Keep your receipts.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s easy to suddenly do something rash or impulsive right now because fiery Mars is in your sign at odds with wild, unpredictable Uranus. Everyone will feel this but you will especially feel this because Mars is in your sign. Think before you do anything. Give things a sober second thought.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something might surprise you out of the blue today. It might be related to someone or something going on behind the scenes. Perhaps even a hidden enemy? Whatever happens, you might feel ambushed, which is disconcerting. Go slowly. Pay attention. (Gen. Custer was a Sagittarius.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be competitive with friends and groups today; however, be careful because an accident or something unexpected might change things in a New York minute. Therefore, be cautious and think before you speak or act. Don’t do anything you will later regret. (You can be capricious.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful and levelheaded when dealing with authority figures today, especially parents, bosses and the police, because these people will be hard to predict. They might suddenly say or do something that catches you off guard in a big way. (Not good.) Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. Likewise, people might suddenly break into an argument over hot, social issues — politics or religion. This is because everyone is too impulsive today. Too rash. Doing things without planning ahead or thinking them through ahead of time. Not too smart.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Calista Flockhart (1964) shares your birthday. You appear to be bright, energetic and cheerful — always charming. Privately, you are considerably more complex, and you know it. This year is slower paced. It’s OK to rest. Take time to rejuvenate your energy and your outlook on the world. Concentrate on your needs and relationships that have your back.

