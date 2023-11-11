The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Chicago outdoors: A tilapia in CAWS and a rutting buck chasing does in the suburbs

Another tilapia from the Chicago Area Waerway System (CAWS) and a rutting buck chasing does in the suburbs are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Eddie Reyes holds a tilapia caught from the Sanitary and Ship Canal. Provided photo

Eddie Reyes holds a tilapia caught from the Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Provided

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Can’t believe I caught this [tilapia] on the [Sanitary and Ship Canal near First Avenue]. Aren’t these tropical fish from Florida?” Eddie Reyes

A: Tilapia, a tropical fish native to Africa, were introduced into Florida more than half a century ago. There’s been sporadic catches of tilapia (among other non-natives) in the Chicago Area Waterway System. Most are suspected to be pet releases (don’t do that, it’s illegal and stupid), but tilapia have also been farmed in Chicago. There was a spurt of tilapia catches seven years on the Chicago River downtown.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

A rutting buck taking a break from chasing does in Tinley Park. Provided photo

A rutting buck taking a break from chasing does in Tinley Park.

Provided

Roy Wick spotted this buck chasing does around Tinley Park, “He stopped for a rest and I drove right up on him.” Fair warning for hunters and vehicle drivers alike, we’re in the heart of the rut.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside), or Bluesky (@@BowmanOutside).

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Chas Martin of Musky Mastery Guide Service in northern Wisconsin, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Top three boats, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Matt Schultz on Ned rigs for bass, South Side Muskie Hawks, The Sock Bar and Grill, Hickory Hills, Chicago, 7 p.m., southsidemuskiehawks.org

Thursday, Nov. 16: Jim “The Crappie Professor” Kopjo, “Fall and Early Ice: fishing tips and techniques,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com

TOUR

Next weekend, Nov. 18 and 19: Tours of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Urban Stream Research Center, Blackwell Forest Preserve, Warrenville. Tours, $5, every 30 minutes, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19, register online or at 630-933-7248.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Sunday, Nov. 12: Second Canada goose season, central zone, opens

Tuesday, Nov. 14: First dove season ends

Friday, Nov. 17: Rail (sora and Virginia only) season ends

Friday, Nov. 17,-Nov. 19: First season, firearm deer season

