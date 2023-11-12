Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A much easier day! You’re in a good mood, which is why you feel warm-hearted and generous. Nevertheless, don’t give away the farm. Generosity is profound and noble, but there is such a thing as idiot compassion. Guard against being excessive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to kick back, relax and enjoy good times with partners and close friends. Make time to socialize with those who are closest to you so that everyone can take a moment to enjoy life. Conversations will be philosophical and lofty. (“Have you seen my pipe, Martha?”)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an easy-going day. You can accomplish a lot because you’re upbeat and in a positive frame of mind. Work-related travel is likely for some of you. Group efforts will definitely bring results. Accept help from others if it is offered to you. Enjoy your day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Accept all invitations to party because this is a fun-loving day! Enjoy social outings, sports events, the theater, movies, playful times with children and any entertaining diversion that appeals to you. You want to have fun, and you might do so competitively in sports or with other physical activities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Invite family and friends over for good food and drink because this is an excellent day to entertain at home. Everyone feels big-hearted and generous to each other. The atmosphere will be upbeat and friendly. You might include people who are different or from another culture.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The power of positive thinking is a wonderful thing, and today is a perfect example. Because you’re in a positive frame of mind, relations with partners, close friends and neighbors are upbeat and friendly. This is an excellent day for a short trip or to study and learn something new.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

With financial matters today, be careful not to go overboard because it’s easy to do this. You might want to be generous to someone? Or you might agree to something, which is to your disadvantage. Be generous; but have a healthy self-interest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon, the sun and fiery Mars are all in your sign positioned opposite lucky Jupiter. This is a favorable influence for you! It makes you feel generous, warm-hearted and ready to act on big ideas. You want to do things in a big way. You especially value your personal freedom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel surprisingly content today. It feels good to be in your own skin. Relations with friends and groups are positive and supportive. And this week, with Mercury in your sign for the next few weeks, you’re eager to share your ideas and opinions with others. It’s all good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others, especially with groups. Enjoy teamwork, classes, conventions and conferences. You will also enjoy athletic competitions, perhaps in sports. Basically, your approach to things is upbeat and optimistic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police are excellent. (This is actually a good time to ask for permission or approval for something. Certainly, a better time.) In particular, relations with people from other cultures and different countries will be rewarding.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Get outta dodge and spread your wings! Travel, see new places and meet new faces, or go someplace you’ve never before that’s right in your own backyard. These are all excellent choices for you today because you want to expand your world!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ryan Gosling (1980) shares your birthday. You are sensual, uninhibited and seductive. You know how to attract attention. This is a great year to socialize and enjoy yourself. Lucky you! Your creativity, zest and desire for life is strong! Have fun but do not lose sight of your goals. Old friends may reappear.

