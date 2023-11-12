The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Family gathered after a death is treated to a sales pitch

The deceased’s brother, who is handling his affairs, gets a spiel at a family lunch for a agent who handles estate sales. He doesn’t mind but his wife is offended.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Family gathered after a death is treated to a sales pitch
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: After my husband’s younger brother recently passed away, the family gathered. When one group of nephews arrived in a city an hour away from us, we were invited to lunch. (The restaurant was where the nephews had first been introduced to beer by their now-deceased uncle.) My husband didn’t want to go, saying it was silly to drive that far for one meal. I convinced him to go, to celebrate family ties and spend time with these nephews we seldom see.

When we arrived, one of the nephews had arranged for his friend, a Realtor who works with an estate sale agent, to attend the luncheon. This friend delivered a sales pitch to my husband, who is the administrator of his late brother’s estate. I was offended. I didn’t think the time or the place was appropriate. I felt the sales pitch was an intrusion.

My husband is more forgiving. He sees nothing wrong with someone seizing an opportunity when it presents itself. If it were up to me, I’d exclude that Realtor from consideration because of his insensitivity. However, my husband is considering using this agent because his youth and aggressiveness may be an advantage in selling.

Of course, it’s my husband’s decision, and I’ll bow to whatever he decides. But now I’m wondering, am I wrong to be upset because these relatives invited this person into what was going to be our family time? — TAKEN ABACK IN OHIO

DEAR TAKEN ABACK: I agree it may have been insensitive to turn an occasion when the tears were still wet into a business meeting. However, what’s done is done, and I hope your upset has dissipated. The responsibility for settling his brother’s estate now falls to your husband. If he feels that insensitive and aggressive is the way to go, leave the decision to him. (And stay out of the line of fire.)

DEAR ABBY: How do you deal with a jealous adult sibling? My sibling has never spoken of this to me. However, my sibling’s PARTNER made it clear they felt I was favored over my sibling by our parents. I discussed it with our mother. She told me they have helped dig my sibling out of the hole many times.

My sibling has since passed away. But, years later, my in-law mentioned again to me how I’m the “favorite,” with details. I didn’t respond, and just let the person talk about their feelings. I’m not sure what they want from me. Whether their statement is true or not, I don’t think my in-law should be speaking to me about it. Of course, they would never say anything to my parents. If this person brings this topic up again, how should I respond? — MAYBE THE FAVORITE

DEAR MAYBE: Tell your late sibling’s partner you are tired of hearing it, and if they have a complaint to air, it should be made with your parents. If your sibling was irresponsible with money, the fault is not your own. You have nothing to feel guilty about, though it appears this in-law is trying to make you feel that way.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address plus check or money order for $8 to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included.)

Related

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m not comfortable with cost, length of BFF’s bachelorette party
Dear Abby: Archive seeks veterans’ letters from wartime
Dear Abby: Wife’s platonic texting with man is bothering me
Dear Abby: No more gifts for grandchildren who never send thanks
Dear Abby: Recording video shows someone their bad behavior
Dear Abby: I might have to kick my old friend out of book group
The Latest
A man was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 19 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
7 people shot, 2 fatally, in overnight shootings across South Side
No one is in custody for any of the shootings, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Media Wire
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
One man dead, one wounded in Little Village shooting
The man who was killed was shot in the head and the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died, police said,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An illustration featuring dating app swiping.
Someone In Chicago
Advice column: Someone in Chicago wonders why it’s so hard finding true love today
The challenges of finding true love, or even authentic chemistry, with someone seems to get more difficult with each new generation. AI is presenting another obstacle.
By Ismael Perez
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Driver found dead after crashing into train in Clearing
No other injuries were reported. The train was stopped at the time of the crash and was being used for maintenance, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 