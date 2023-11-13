Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 4:45 to 8:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Some days you can trust your knee-jerk reactions or your intuition. But not today. Be careful. When it comes to the wealth and assets of others, especially your partner, including shared property as well as inheritances or insurance issues, give everything a sober second thought.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Slow down and take it easy because unexpected input from partners and close friends might rattle you. Meanwhile, you might genuinely want to help someone, but there’s too much confusion or misinformation. Wishes don’t necessarily make it so. Tread carefully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an unpredictable day at work due to staff shortages, equipment breakdowns, power outages and events that catch you off guard. Definitely, give yourself extra time today so that you have some wiggle room to deal with surprises. (Guard your pet.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, this is the classic day to impulsively agree to vacation plans or something related to travel, publishing, medicine or the law — but ultimately, it’s a bad idea. Be careful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be mindful so that you can prevent accidents at home. Nevertheless, small appliances might break down, or little breakages could occur. Surprise company might knock on your door. Your efforts to help someone might lead to confusion. Be smart and stock the fridge so that you aren’t caught empty-handed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Keep your eyes open and pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. This includes physical accidents as well as verbal accidents. (Oops.) If you watch your step, everything will be fine. Don’t believe everything you hear.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your money today because something unpredictable could impact your assets and belongings. Therefore, guard them against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, you might find money or you might lose money. Be alert!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your relations with those who are closest to you might be a bit dicey today. Certainly, they will hold some surprises. What you do might throw out a curveball to someone, or someone might do this to you. Perhaps someone wants more freedom in the relationship? Maybe they want to change the rules?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Quite likely, this is a restless day for you. You feel a bit on edge or impatient. Possibly, something unusual will occur that is behind the scenes or very unexpected. Whatever happens might even impact your work or your health. Stay tuned. Do something to calm, your mind like counting your breath.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend will surprise you today; or perhaps, you will meet someone who is a real character? Someone bohemian, avant-garde or unconventional. You might also be caught off guard because a group or an organization does something you did not expect. Keep your eyes open.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Tread carefully because bosses, parents, VIPs and the police are hard to predict today. You might be busted. They might say or do something completely unexpected that catches you off guard. (Is the posse after you?)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a tricky day to travel because travel plans will almost certainly change. They might be canceled, delayed or mistakes might occur that send you off in the wrong direction. Even accidents might occur. Likewise, discussions related to politics and religion will be volatile and unpredictable as well. It’s a crapshoot, today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV host, comedian Jimmy Kimmel (1967) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, observant and you have strong convictions. You are well-informed and persuasive. This year is about hard work because it’s time to create solid foundations in your life. Keep things simple. Take charge of your health. Exercise will be important. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

