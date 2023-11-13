The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Prince’s puffy ‘Purple Rain’ shirt, other memorabilia from late singer up for auction

In addition to fashion, this auction includes original Polaroid photographs, master tapes of hit albums, and official documentation about his films and music videos.

By  Associated Press
   
TEVE LeBLANC, AP
BOSTON— Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician’s sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.

The collection, including more than 200 lots up for sale, was assembled by a French collector who initially hoped to open a museum celebrating the musician but later scrapped the plan, according to RR Auction of Boston, which is overseeing the sale.

The collector had reached out to individuals who worked closely with Prince to gather the items, believing that the trendsetting artist, who died in 2016, was not only a musical virtuoso but also a fashion icon, according to the auction house.

One of the highlights of the auction is a white ruffled shirt worn by Prince during his 1985 American Music Awards performance of the song “Purple Rain.” The auction house estimated its value at $15,000.

The auction traces Prince’s evolution in music and fashion from his “Purple Rain” era through to his death, according to Bobby Livingston of RR Auction.

“What this auction really does is it shows the influence and legacy of Prince with his fashion choices and how it relates today, when you see all these artists on tour, you know, different costumes, different outfits, reinventing themselves for each tour,” he said.

Also up for auction is the outfit Prince wore from “Under the Cherry Moon,” a 1986 film starring Prince that also marked his debut as a director. The auction house placed an estimated value on the outfit of $45,000.

Other items up for bid include a pair of high-heeled blue boots from the Act I Tour valued at $20,000; a custom-made gold stage outfit with love symbols estimated at $10,000 and a blue Schecter ‘Cloud’ Guitar played by Prince, valued at $4,000; and a chain hat.

Bidding for the auction closes Thursday.

Earlier this year, Prince’s home state of Minnesota honored him by renaming a stretch of highway after him that runs past his Paisley Park home. The ink the governor signed the renaming bill in was purple — Prince’s signature color.

