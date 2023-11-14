Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to study. It’s also a wonderful day to pursue opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Partners and close friends will be cooperative and fair-minded, which is good news for you. Do something different to stretch your wings!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions about inheritances, shared property or insurance disputes will go well because people are in a mutually cooperative mood. This almost guarantees a mutually beneficial result for everyone! Work agreements will reach a happy conclusion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Romantic partners can choose today for discussions about the division of labor or how to share expenses, because people are cooperative today; furthermore, they’re also considerate and fair-minded. This is also a good day for parents to discuss how to care for their kids.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a productive day for you, not only because you are prepared to work, but also because others are prepared to help you. Roll up your sleeves and dig in. You might also make headway with redecorating plans or something to do with real estate deals. How suite it is!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Those of you who teach or work with children will be successful because communications are positive, which means you will get the cooperation that you need. This same blessing applies to interactions with the hospitality industry, or anything to do with sports and the entertainment world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Get busy at home today because you will get a lot done. Furthermore, you might enlist the help of other family members. (Fingers crossed.) It’s an excellent day for working from home because you will see ways to boost your income. You might also beautify your work space.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are probably the most natural intermediary to bring like minds together or to negotiate a compromise when there is dissent. This is because you are a natural diplomat. Today you might use these skills to help others who might be at odds or up the creek without a paddle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day for business and finance. For starters, your ability to negotiate is excellent, which will bring whatever you want to the table. You might also see lucrative opportunities where others fail to spot them. Perhaps an opportunity hiding behind the scenes?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today Mercury and the moon are lined up in your sign, dancing beautifully with fair Venus. This means your words are like gold! You will charm anyone into doing anything that you want. It’s the perfect day to relate to others, including groups and organizations. (A friend might become a lover.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be the master puppet pulling strings from behind the scenes making things happen, which is just fine because in the end, you’ll look like a winner! Do your due diligence because your ability to impress bosses, parents and VIPs is excellent today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A fabulous day to schmooze! By all means, accept invitations to join others in any adventure. Definitely travel if you can because you will welcome any opportunity to do something exciting and different. Interactions with younger people are likely. Think about your future goals today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and even the police because you are diplomatic, charming and persuasive. You also have the key to the city because it’s easy for you to attract funds from others or assistance and help (practical or financial) to the situation at hand.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Patrick Warburton (1964) shares your birthday. You have a playful, affectionate quality. Nevertheless, you’re earnest and sincere. You like to help others. This year is a year of change for you. Stay flexible and be ready to go off in a new direction. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast. Expect to travel.

