Rattling a personal-best buck away from does

Josh Bubinas arrowed what may be his biggest buck last week near Wilmington.

“[I] rattled him in, away from some does,” the Park Ridge man emailed.

From his tree stand, he shot the buck at 20 yards.

Rattling is clickng old or artificial antlers together to sound like two bucks fighting over a doe during or near the rut.

Bubinas’ buck’s rack green-scored at 141 inches. If that score holds after the mandatory 60 days of drying, it would qualify to listing by Pope and Young Club, the conservation club that keeps bowhunting records. Buck racks are scoring by adding and subtracting various measurements.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories or (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago hunting, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).