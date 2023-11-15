The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Another wonderful day to study or make travel plans! Discussions about legal matters or medical situations, as well as higher education will go well. Why not explore travel ideas or ways to do something different with a spouse, partner or close friend? (Check moon alert.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial discussions will continue to go well. It’s also a good day to do your homework about matters related to wills, estates, inheritances and insurance issues. However, check with the moon alert before you agree to anything important or sign papers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely day to schmooze, especially with partners and close friends. You might also enjoy the company of members of the general public because people are friendly and warm-hearted. Nevertheless, for four hours today, there is a moon alert. Agree to nothing important during that time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It will be easy to get cooperation from coworkers. Likewise, discussions about your health or even something to do with your pet will go well because cooperation and a willingness to be helpful are the theme of this day. Nevertheless, don’t volunteer for anything during the moon alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fabulous, creative day! And you’re a creative sign, especially when it comes to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Explore and write down your clever ideas. Use your imagination. However, don’t spend money or make important decisions during the moon alert.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home, or to have family discussions. Instead of entertaining, you might enlist the help of someone to tackle home repairs. Do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert today if you need to shop for items or make important decisions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for writers, salespeople, teachers and anyone in marketing or advertising because you’re full of clever ideas today! (It’s easy for you to think outside of the box.) However, agree to nothing important during the moon alert. (See above.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have some excellent money-making ideas. You might also be able to attract money to you. Admittedly, you might want to spend money on beautiful things. All these are reasons it’s important for you to be aware of the restrictions of today’s moon alert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The moon is still in your sign along with Mercury. And Mercury is still dancing with Venus! This makes you want to pursue leisure activities like reading for amusement, or going to an art exhibit, or concert, or just chatting with your favorite people. It’s a good day to play hooky.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Quiet time spent behind the scenes will please you today. Sometimes we just need to take a mental health day, right? Nevertheless, you might also do some research, which could be valuable. Agree to nothing important during the moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with friends and groups will be warm and friendly today. This is also an excellent day to surround yourself with beauty and enjoy your surroundings. You might want to tell someone how much you care for them.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with bosses and parents will go well today because you feel a genuine affection for others. Naturally, they will reciprocate, which is why you might get what you ask for. (But don’t ask during the moon alert.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sam Waterston (1940) shares your birthday. You are passionate, emotional and spontaneous. You’re also sophisticated and smooth. This is a year of service. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be of service to others, especially family. Perhaps it’s time for a makeover? Show support to those who give you guidance, comfort encourage.

Next Up In Entertainment
Cierra Duk’s Red Hots pero anuncia un nuevo concepto
National Museum of Mexican Art founder retiring after 36 years dedicated to ‘crazy’ belief that ‘the arts are for everybody’
Classical music blends the familiar with the new for robust programs for holiday season
Someone in Chicago wonders why it’s so hard to find true love
Dear Abby: Hoarding husband won’t sell his stuff to reduce our debt
In darkly funny ‘Dream Scenario,’ Nicolas Cage plays a schlub achieving a strange kind of fame
The Latest
1782804304.jpg
College Sports
Tip-Ins: Kansas 89, Kentucky 84 rocks the United Center; plus, my AP Top 25 ballot
Every now and then, an early-season clash of heavy hitters checks all the boxes going in and then checks about 100 more after the opening tip. This was one of those pre-Thanksgiving delights.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Terrence Shannon Jr.
College Sports
No. 23 Illinois falls 71-64 to No. 4 Marquette
Terrence Shannon scores 21 points in Illini’s first loss
By Sun-Times wires
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Woman critically wounded in Streeterville attack
About 2 p.m. Monday, the woman was in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue when a male threw an object at her head, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23319087879631.jpg
Sports
Duke outlasts Michigan State in mistake-filled game at United Center
It was Jon Scheyer’s first game coaching at the United Center since taking over for Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski.
By Kyle Williams
 
White smoke from tear gas fired by Israeli troops spreads behind burning tires on a barricaded street during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian youths as a military operation was conducted in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem on Tuesday.
Israel-Hamas War
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas
Israeli authorities say the militants conceal military operations in Al Shifa Hospital, where hundreds of patients and medical workers are inside.
By Associated Press
 