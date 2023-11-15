Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Another wonderful day to study or make travel plans! Discussions about legal matters or medical situations, as well as higher education will go well. Why not explore travel ideas or ways to do something different with a spouse, partner or close friend? (Check moon alert.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial discussions will continue to go well. It’s also a good day to do your homework about matters related to wills, estates, inheritances and insurance issues. However, check with the moon alert before you agree to anything important or sign papers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely day to schmooze, especially with partners and close friends. You might also enjoy the company of members of the general public because people are friendly and warm-hearted. Nevertheless, for four hours today, there is a moon alert. Agree to nothing important during that time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It will be easy to get cooperation from coworkers. Likewise, discussions about your health or even something to do with your pet will go well because cooperation and a willingness to be helpful are the theme of this day. Nevertheless, don’t volunteer for anything during the moon alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fabulous, creative day! And you’re a creative sign, especially when it comes to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Explore and write down your clever ideas. Use your imagination. However, don’t spend money or make important decisions during the moon alert.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home, or to have family discussions. Instead of entertaining, you might enlist the help of someone to tackle home repairs. Do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert today if you need to shop for items or make important decisions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for writers, salespeople, teachers and anyone in marketing or advertising because you’re full of clever ideas today! (It’s easy for you to think outside of the box.) However, agree to nothing important during the moon alert. (See above.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have some excellent money-making ideas. You might also be able to attract money to you. Admittedly, you might want to spend money on beautiful things. All these are reasons it’s important for you to be aware of the restrictions of today’s moon alert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The moon is still in your sign along with Mercury. And Mercury is still dancing with Venus! This makes you want to pursue leisure activities like reading for amusement, or going to an art exhibit, or concert, or just chatting with your favorite people. It’s a good day to play hooky.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Quiet time spent behind the scenes will please you today. Sometimes we just need to take a mental health day, right? Nevertheless, you might also do some research, which could be valuable. Agree to nothing important during the moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with friends and groups will be warm and friendly today. This is also an excellent day to surround yourself with beauty and enjoy your surroundings. You might want to tell someone how much you care for them.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with bosses and parents will go well today because you feel a genuine affection for others. Naturally, they will reciprocate, which is why you might get what you ask for. (But don’t ask during the moon alert.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sam Waterston (1940) shares your birthday. You are passionate, emotional and spontaneous. You’re also sophisticated and smooth. This is a year of service. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be of service to others, especially family. Perhaps it’s time for a makeover? Show support to those who give you guidance, comfort encourage.

