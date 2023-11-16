The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

After 1:55 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to talk to bosses, parents and people in authority because you look successful. Not only that, you have solid, realistic plans, and are able to forecast practical realities. Others will be impressed! You appear trustworthy and reliable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to travel. It’s also an excellent day to study or explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. All aspects of higher education will flourish because you have focus, concentration, and at the same time, you will network with skill. Impressive!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial negotiations will go well because you’re awake and hip to what’s going on. Your mind is mentally focused so that you won’t overlook details. You will also be concerned with the practical results down the road. Meanwhile, everyone wants to press the flesh and say hi.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be productive today because your interactions with others will be upbeat and friendly. At the same time, you will be down to earth, practical and ready to make serious plans for the future. In fact, your ability to network today is excellent!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a positive day at work (or for any task that you set for yourself) because your ability to relate to others is excellent. Furthermore, you can accomplish things because you will see the most efficient way to do something. Even your health feels better. (We like!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to schmooze and promote the arts or anything to do with the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. It’s a good day to relate your kids. It’s also an excellent day for financial speculation. This evening, feelings might be touchy — nothing’s perfect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family discussions will go well today. In fact, you might enjoy entertaining at home, especially if you want to deal with some practical, down-to-earth matters, or get answers or help from someone. This is also a good day to ask for money — perhaps a loan or a mortgage.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re happy today, which is why you’re glad to talk to others. But you won’t just be a social butterfly. Oh no. You have practical ideas and something solid in mind, which is why you might network with people and enlist the help of someone to achieve your goals. Smart!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your Money House dancing with your ruler Jupiter, which bodes well for your ability to make money today or to improve your earnings. Or perhaps you will buy something that really pleases you? Either way, trust your moneymaking ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel friendly to others today, which is why your social skills are excellent. In particular, you will enjoy interactions with your kids. Financial speculation is favored today. Likewise, your enjoyment of the arts, sports and entertaining diversions will please you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a feel-good day! You might relax and take some private time for yourself. Nevertheless, you will also enjoy travel opportunities or chances to explore your world. People might gather at your home today for various reasons. You will be prudent financially.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others. Not only will you be happy to hang out with friends, you’ll enjoy interacting with groups and professional associations. It’s an excellent day to think about your long-term goals for the future. Ideas?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Jazz singer, pianist Diana Krall (1964) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, perceptive and full of purpose. You are also caring and have the best interests of others at heart. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Mother’s lies about my father’s identity still trouble me
‘Next Goal Wins’ deserves yellow cards for miscasting, cliches and trickery
Things to do in Chicago Nov. 16-22: The Mix
Fundador del Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano se jubila después de 36 años
Court Theatre turns ‘The Lion in Winter’ into heady hybrid of thrills, drama and occasional laughs
Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper new owners of Bridgeport’s Ramova Theatre
The Latest
While there’s no foolproof way to stop twitches, stretching one’s muscles and engaging in exercises that contract affected muscle groups can help.
Exercise Well
What causes muscle twitching — and here’s when you should worry
Under most circumstances, it’s nothing to worry about, but if it persists, spreads or gets progressively worse over time, make an appointment with your primary care physician to assess your symptoms.
By Daryl Austin | USA Today
 
Kenwood’s (backrow l-r) Edwon Duling, Rajan Roberts, Calvin Robins, Devin Cleveland, Chris Watkins, (front l-r) Jaden Smith Chris Riddle, and Aleks Alston.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s preseason Super 25 high school basketball rankings
Will top-ranked Kenwood finish the season in Champaign and bring the Public League back to prominence?
By Michael O’Brien
 
A file photo of an earlier chance to visit the Urban Stream Research Center in Warrenvlle, which has rare public tours on Saturday and Sunday. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Go & Show: Urban Stream Research Center, Birds in My Neighborhood and Illumination
A rare chance to tour the Urban Stream Research Center In Warrenville, the 10th annversary of Openlands’ Birds in My Neighborhood and Illumination opening at Morton Arboretum are in the Go & Show this week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man dies after assault outside House of Blues in River North
Two men approached the victim and demanded his belongings, then one punched him in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Amazon employee Darnell Gilton, 23, removes a product from a pod after it was purchased and places the product in a tote, which is moved a conveyor through the warehouse depending on it’s destination, at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 6605 W. Monee Manhattan Rd. in Monee, Illinois, Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
Other Views
Amazon’s treatment of workers can improve, if lawmakers act
Amazon’s ability to churn through employees, leaving them bruised and broken, is also connected to its outsize power across the economy and in local labor markets.
By Pat Garofalo
 