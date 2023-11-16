Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Moon Alert

After 1:55 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to talk to bosses, parents and people in authority because you look successful. Not only that, you have solid, realistic plans, and are able to forecast practical realities. Others will be impressed! You appear trustworthy and reliable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to travel. It’s also an excellent day to study or explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. All aspects of higher education will flourish because you have focus, concentration, and at the same time, you will network with skill. Impressive!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial negotiations will go well because you’re awake and hip to what’s going on. Your mind is mentally focused so that you won’t overlook details. You will also be concerned with the practical results down the road. Meanwhile, everyone wants to press the flesh and say hi.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be productive today because your interactions with others will be upbeat and friendly. At the same time, you will be down to earth, practical and ready to make serious plans for the future. In fact, your ability to network today is excellent!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a positive day at work (or for any task that you set for yourself) because your ability to relate to others is excellent. Furthermore, you can accomplish things because you will see the most efficient way to do something. Even your health feels better. (We like!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to schmooze and promote the arts or anything to do with the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. It’s a good day to relate your kids. It’s also an excellent day for financial speculation. This evening, feelings might be touchy — nothing’s perfect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family discussions will go well today. In fact, you might enjoy entertaining at home, especially if you want to deal with some practical, down-to-earth matters, or get answers or help from someone. This is also a good day to ask for money — perhaps a loan or a mortgage.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re happy today, which is why you’re glad to talk to others. But you won’t just be a social butterfly. Oh no. You have practical ideas and something solid in mind, which is why you might network with people and enlist the help of someone to achieve your goals. Smart!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your Money House dancing with your ruler Jupiter, which bodes well for your ability to make money today or to improve your earnings. Or perhaps you will buy something that really pleases you? Either way, trust your moneymaking ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel friendly to others today, which is why your social skills are excellent. In particular, you will enjoy interactions with your kids. Financial speculation is favored today. Likewise, your enjoyment of the arts, sports and entertaining diversions will please you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a feel-good day! You might relax and take some private time for yourself. Nevertheless, you will also enjoy travel opportunities or chances to explore your world. People might gather at your home today for various reasons. You will be prudent financially.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others. Not only will you be happy to hang out with friends, you’ll enjoy interacting with groups and professional associations. It’s an excellent day to think about your long-term goals for the future. Ideas?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Jazz singer, pianist Diana Krall (1964) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, perceptive and full of purpose. You are also caring and have the best interests of others at heart. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

