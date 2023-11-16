Crews battle extra-alarm blaze at New City warehouse

Firefighters responded to an extra alarm blaze Thursday morning at a warehouse in Newcity on the South Side.

Crews were called around 8:30 a.m. to the fire at the Evans Food Group warehouse, 4118 S. Halsted St., according to officials.

By about 9 a.m., the fire had spread to multiple buildings and was elevated to a three-alarm blaze.

There have been no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

