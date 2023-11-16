The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Crews battle extra-alarm blaze at New City warehouse

There have been no injuries reported.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Crews battle extra-alarm blaze at New City warehouse
Firefighters on the scene of an extra-alarm fire at 4118 S. Halsted St. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Firefighters on the scene of an extra-alarm fire at 4118 S. Halsted St. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

ABC-7 News

Firefighters responded to an extra alarm blaze Thursday morning at a warehouse in Newcity on the South Side.

Crews were called around 8:30 a.m. to the fire at the Evans Food Group warehouse, 4118 S. Halsted St., according to officials.

By about 9 a.m., the fire had spread to multiple buildings and was elevated to a three-alarm blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

