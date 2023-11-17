Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day for you to make a wonderful impression on everyone, especially bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. In particular, you’re in an excellent position to negotiate financial matters, whether it’s about earnings or using the funds of others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a marvelous day to travel. Do whatever you can to enjoy a change of scenery because you want adventure and a chance to explore your world. If you can’t travel, then be a tourist in your own town. Do something you’ve never done before. Go someplace new.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to talk to banks and financial institutions. It’s a good day to ask to borrow something or use something that someone else owns. Discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues will go well. You can use this day to your advantage.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A marvelous day to schmooze with others and enjoy the company of close friends, partners and spouses. Make plans to get out and do something. It might be ambitious — or it might be just sharing of cup of coffee somewhere. The main thing is to get out of your rut and share good times.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This can be a happy, productive day for you. People are in a good mood. They feel positive as well as receptive to what others have to say. Meanwhile, you want to accomplish some things either related to your job, your pet, or possibly even your health. Go right ahead because the universe will support you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re eager to communicate with others today, and fortunately, this is a wonderful day to enjoy sports activities, fun times with children, the arts, interesting shops, galleries or musical events — any fun activity that appeals you to will be an excellent choice today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be a bit low-key today and focus on home and family. Nevertheless, financial discussions will go well. You might feel sympathetic and extra supportive to a coworker. With Venus in your sign, you’re charming and diplomatic. (Good time to shop for wardrobe items.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a powerful day for you. Your energy is charged because the sun and Mars are in your sign lined up at this time. (Happens only once every two years.) In addition, your sun relates beautifully to the moon today, which means you will do what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a quiet, feel-good day for you. Many people are out there flying their colors because it’s a wonderful day to schmooze and enjoy entertaining diversions. You, however, may be happy to keep a low profile and work from behind the scenes. The puppet master!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a glorious day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the Sun, Mars, Neptune and Uranus. Oh yes, it doesn’t get much better than this. Accept a sudden invitation that might come your way. Stay flexible and responsive. Enjoy the company of groups and friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be pleased with yourself because you’re happy with recent events. You’re concerned about the society at large. (You want to save the world before bedtime.) Today you might use your energy to help someone in need, perhaps by fundraising.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will enjoy time spent with friends as well as groups, clubs and professional associations today because it’s a wonderful day to interact with everyone. You’re eager to explore new ideas. In fact, you might become leader of the pack.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Film director Martin Scorsese (1942) shares your birthday. You are adventurous, intuitive and sensitive. You have an innate understanding of what is important, and you know how to encourage others. This is a year of success and acknowledgement for you. Expect a promotion, awards, kudos and the respect of your peers. Bravo!

