City/Suburban Hoops Report preseason top 80 high school basketball rankings

What better way to preview an upcoming season than to rank as many teams as possible?

There is always the thought of going to 100. But the City/Suburban Hoops Report preseason rankings, which are separate from Michael O’Brien’s Sun-Times Super 25, shut it down at 80.

The Hoops Report 80 is about as comprehensive of a preseason ranking as you’ll find, and more importantly it’s a way to highlight an extensive amount of teams and players as we dive into this 2023-24 season.

In a matter of days the rankings won’t mean a thing. But they’re certainly a vehicle to get everyone talking about high school basketball right now.

Yes, the bulletin board material here at your disposal is completely free, coaches. You’re welcome!

After pouring through team information, talking with coaches, analyzing returning rosters and getting a look at teams in the summer, even as small of a sample size as it was, here are the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s rankings of the top 80 in the Chicago area.

1. KENWOOD

It has to happen sooner or later, right? The Broncos winning a city championship –– they came oh so close last year –– or reaching Champaign and the State Finals?

Maybe this isn’t a world-beating team, at least not yet, but it’s the one with the most individual talent from top to bottom. That widespread talent starts with the Division I senior trio of 6-5 Chris Riddle (DePaul), 6-11 Jaden Smith (Arizona State) and 6-5 Calvin Robins, the best uncommitted prospect in the state. Those three alone will cause a lot of problems with their combination of size, physicality and athleticism.

Riddle, Smith and Robins can impact and, potentially, dominate moments of a game in different ways. Imagine Smith becoming an absolute defensive force around the basket? Imagine the brute physicality Riddle and Robins can play with at the high school level?

The talent doesn’t stop there, however, as 6-9 Aleks Alston just might be the top-ranked prospect in the junior class. He brings a dimension sorely needed in that he is a very effective perimeter shooter with range. We saw just a taste of what he can offer in an injury-plagued sophomore season.

Rajan Roberts, perhaps the most productive freshman in the state last year, has transferred in from Proviso West. Plus, freshman point guard Devin Cleveland will have to be on the floor; he’s that good. But will that youth and inexperience in the backcourt impact Kenwood in any way when it matters most?

Kenwood has won a lot since coach Mike Irvin has taken over the program, but taking the next step (i.e. reaching Champaign and bringing home a trophy) is the final one.

2. HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR

That didn’t take long. In just his second season in charge, coach Jamere Dismukes has the Vikings in the conversation as one of the state’s top teams.

This ranking is unquestionably aggressive. If Dismukes can get this team of individuals to come together and all on the same page as a team, the pieces actually do fit.

Among a roster that is deep and talent-filled, 6-5 junior Bryce Heard is the biggest name. Heard, who is ranked among the top 100 prospects in the country in the Class of 2025, began his career at Kenwood before moving on to Montverde Academy in Florida. The big, versatile wing is back and immediately becomes one of the state’s top players.

The backcourt of Gianni Cobb, a transfer who is on his third school, and blossoming Jayden Tyler will be among the best in the state. Cobb is headed to the Ivy League to play at Columbia, while Tyler is among the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s top 10 prospects in the junior class. Tyler is a smooth operator who is unselfish with the basketball and who is set to open eyes this winter.

Don’t forget about returning senior Carson Brownfield, a big 6-3 scoring guard --- he put up double figures last year --- and 6-6 returning starter Gakobie McNeal. The arrival of Lincoln-Way East transfer Mac Hagemaster is a huge addition. He’s tough, physical and at 6-7 can do a lot for a big man.

3. THORNTON

What a difference an offseason makes. This had the look of a complete rebuilding project in Harvey. And then –– poof! –– the doors opened for the state’s most imposing and highest ranked senior: Morez Johnson.

Johnson now joins a long list of superstar athletes who have played their basketball at Thornton, and he’s coach Tai Streets’ third massive transfer he’s been able to coach, following Alonzo Verge in 2016-17 and Ty Rodgers two years ago.

The 6-8 manchild transferred in after spending the previous three years at St. Rita. The Illinois-bound big man is a force and matchup nightmare due to his combination of size, strength and work around the basket. He goes about his business and plays the game the right way. And he’s such a bigger weapon than he was a year ago.

Johnson wasn’t the only move-in as coach Tai Streets welcomes veteran guard Isaiah Green, who began his career at Hillcrest, spent last season at Kenwood, and now returns to the south suburbs for his senior season. Green has a wealth of experience as he begins his fourth year of varsity basketball.

Chase Abraham, a transfer from TF North, is an offensive threat on the perimeter, and Meyoh Swansey has the look of an electric offensive force at times. He’s been a double figure-scorer at Romeoville in each of the past two seasons.

Maybe there will be an adjustment period for this new group. But when your star brings the mindset and tenacity that Johnson does, it will likely all come together sooner than later.

4. MOUNT CARMEL

The Caravan are in a position the program has really never been in before –– at least when it comes to preseason expectations and a big bulls-eye on its back –– so the big question is how will this team respond? The Catholic League favorite likely has its best team since the 1985 state championship team.

Following a rock solid junior campaign and a fantastic summer, Angelo Ciaravino, an athletic 6-5 Northwestern recruit, is set to become one of the state’s marquee players and will emerge as a Player of the Year candidate. Everyone fell for Ciaravino this summer as he showcased improvement in … well, everything. Ciaravino is more athletic, a better shooter and plays with a confidence and assertiveness you see in stars. He’s a tough, competitive leader who has the ability to carry a team.

Long, wiry 6-5 Lee Marks returns as a double-figure scorer who impacts at both ends of the floor. Grant Best is set to be a breakout player in the junior class with his scoring potential.

Then there are two transfers who will help lift this team. Christian Uremovich, a 6-7 transfer from Stevenson, brings added size, while 6-3 guard Cameron Thomas is back after starting at Mount Carmel, leaving for a year, and returning this year for his junior campaign.

5. DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

What do you do for an encore? That’s probably too much pressure for a DGN team that put together the greatest season in school history. The memorable season included a school record 32 wins and a trip to the State Finals, where the Trojans finished fourth in the state in Class 4A.

The good news is the best player from that team, 6-1 combo guard Jack Stanton, is back. Stanton won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year after averaging 16 points a game and connecting on 105 three-pointers last season. He’s a game-changer who oozes confidence and others feed off of. The Princeton recruit is primed for a whopper of a senior season.

Big man Jake Riemer and guard Owen Thulin are two other returning starters. Ready to step into bigger roles this season are 6-6 Alex Miller, a space-the-floor shooter, and skilled 6-6 senior Gytis Neverauskas, along with a junior group that went 26-4 last year as sophomores. Can coach Jim Thomas get two or three from that group to step up and fill roles?

Thomas lost significant contributors and key role players that were critical to last year’s success. The personnel losses are not insignificant. But last year’s success should be a springboard to another season where DGN will be among the area’s best teams.

6. DEPAUL PREP

The defending Class 2A state champs, who will move up to Class 3A this season, could be better than a year ago by the time state tournament time rolls around. This is still a relatively young group, but it’s a loaded one with big-game experience.

And among all the highly-ranked teams this year, DePaul is the one that brings the most instant cohesion. This isn’t a roster that’s been thrown together; it’s one that has played together and won together.

Coach Tom Kleinschmidt teams defend, make things difficult for opposing teams, especially in the halfcourt, and it’s a roster where the individual parts complement each other. That is often overlooked when trying to pass the “look test” of highly-ranked teams.

Jaylan McElroy is a workhorse. The 6-7 McElroy defends, rebounds, does the dirty work and will improve his scoring acumen this season. He’s all about winning and remains one of the better uncommitted players in the senior class.

Make no mistake about it, the graduation of Maurice Thomas will hurt. But the backcourt is in good hands. PJ Chambers is an unheralded senior guard who averaged 10.4 points a game last season, and junior point guard Makai Kvamme is a smooth operator who makes those around him better.

Keep an eye on the development of 6-6 Jonas Johnson, a junior who can stretch the floor but battled injuries last year. Rob Walls is a junior guard who gained experience last year, while 6-6 sophomore Rashaun Porter might just be the best prospect in the program.

7. BENET

Fresh off a school record 35-2 record that ended with a state runner-up finish in Class 4A last season, Benet is right back in the preseason top 10.

But first, the reality: Benet lost four starters, including its top five scorers, to graduation. That group of seniors did some heavy lifting –– virtually all of the lifting — so this team is going to need time to recalibrate after losing so much firepower.

There will be some definite growing pains in the first half of the season for coach Gene Heidkamp. However, it’s impossible to ignore the young talent in place for one of the state’s elite coaches to start piecing together. The upside in this group is tantalizing.

That starts with 6-6 sophomore Gabe Sularski, the top-ranked prospect in the class who has virtually the entire Big Ten after his services. Sularski is a do-it-all type who is strong in getting to the rim and a very good passer. The jumper has made huge strides and is now a weapon in his arsenal. Remember, though, Sularski hasn’t played a single varsity game yet.

Daniel Pauliukonis is a rising junior prospect who at 6-9 can put it on the floor and knock down a three-pointer. While it’s young, the guard combination of sophomore shooter Jayden Wright and athletic junior Blake Fagbemi is ultimately going to be a good one.

There are a couple of seniors who should provide some savvy experience and production in 6-6 Parker Sulaver, the lone returning starter, and guard Patrick Walsh. Nick Schroeder, a Metea Valley transfer, adds depth as he’s a 6-4 wing with plenty of varsity experience.

8. YOUNG

The Dolphins are stocked with young talent, so hiccups along the way are to be expected. There will need to be a lot of nurturing done by coach Tyrone Slaughter, particularly with the always challenging schedule Young typically faces each year.

Antonio Munoz will hopefully provide stability as one high-level player with experience and talent. The 6-6 junior is explosive off the floor and has the physical attributes and talent to emerge as a difference-maker this season. Munoz is among the top prospects in the class with Division I offers and can elevate this team’s status.

There is all kinds of firepower in the sophomore class, starting with 6-2 point guard Marquis Clark. He’s one of the top talents in the Class of 2026 and will be impactful from the jump.

Athletic sophomore combo guard Nasir Rankin is brimming with talent, while 6-5 RicoAntonio D’Alessandro and point guard Rykan Woo are two other sophomores to keep an eye on.

How big of an impression can freshman Howard Williams make? The ultra-promising 6-6 wing falls into a subset of players common across Young’s roster: talented but unproven at the varsity level. But Williams, in time, has a chance to be pretty special.

9. CURIE

The Condors lost experience and leadership and all those things three seniors like Jeremy Harrington, Shawn Brown and Chikosi Ofoma bring, but that doesn’t mean coach Mike Oliver looks at this 2023-24 season any differently.

Curie’s success is almost like clockwork. Oliver’s teams are always good for 20-plus wins and a threat in the city and in March. With the return of veteran senior guard Carlos Harris, the optimism remains. Harris is a old fashioned tough city guard who impacts at both ends of the floor.

Overlooked guard Christian Brockett is back and the hope is 6-6 senior Tavion Collier, the younger brother of former star Cliff Alexander, can make a bigger impact in trying to replace some of the interior talent that graduated.

Where this team gets a boost — and added depth — is from several juniors and a couple of newcomers, transfers Will Gonzalez (from Riverside-Brookfield) and sophomore Latrell Kelly (from Farragut).

An underrated element of Curie basketball is Oliver’s ability to piece together a roster and get everyone to buy in, even with players most have never heard of and those who have been waiting for more minutes and opportunity.

10. MARIST

Fresh off a 24-8 record last season that earned a No. 4 sectional seed while playing with a whole lot of youth, Marist has plenty of positive vibes going in its way. But the RedHawks also still remember the regional loss to Bloom –– and what the potential is for this year –– to fuel their fire.

Although it’s still a young team, this is the best Marist team since the 2017-18 team with coach Gene Nolan won 27 games and a regional championship. The RedHawks are on the brink of some real fun going forward.

Stephen Brown made an impact as a freshman last season. But the 6-8 hybrid forward is set to make a big jump following significant growth as a player, both physically and with his versatility. He’s the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Class of 2026.

Another sophomore, 6-0 guard Adoni Vassilakis, is wise beyond his years with the ball in his hands and the hard-nosed style he plays with.

The talent continues with big 6-5, 250-pound junior Achilles Anderson, 6-4 junior Marquis Vance and 5-10 TJ Tate, who is a talented sophomore point guard. The addition of Fenwich transfer, 6-6 senior Darshan Thomas, brings length, defensive presence and a lot of high-level varsity experience.

There still needs to be patience and reason when talking about a team that’s still this young. But there is a reason coach Brian Hynes’ team is ranked this high.

11. BLOOM

Coach Dante Maddox has the luxury of depth and experience that will provide him with plenty of options, starting with 6-4 junior point guard Elijah Lovemore.

Payton Edwards, who is 6-3 junior and returning starter, is as versatile as they come with his length, athleticism and three-point shooting. Jaden Clark is a 6-6 wing who is vastly improved and 6-5 Santana Flowers is an athletic slasher on the wing. Then there is a rising talent in sophomore guard Amare Pryor who will provide some offensive punch.

If Lovemore, a bonafide Division I prospect, takes the next step in becoming the guy, the Blazing Trojans could take off and exceed even these lofty expectations.

12. NEW TRIER

A year ago, the Trevians had what appeared to be a team with all the making and ingredients of a team that could be playing the final weekend of the season. They did just that, reaching Champaign and bringing home a third-place state trophy in Class 4A.

Coach Scott Fricke lost a ton, including his point guard, a big man and the heart and soul of the team, Jake Fiegen. But this program has some key pieces back –– junior Colby Smith and seniors Logan Feller and Ian Brown –– and has reloaded with an impressive younger cast, including up-and-coming sophomore point guard Christopher Kirkpatrick and shooter Danny Houlihan.

There is very good size and length across the board and enough three-point shooting to pass the look test. Now does this team have the competitive toughness the last two New Trier teams that won a combined 63 games had?

13. SIMEON

Simeon won 31 games and finished second in the state in Class 3A last season. But four full-time starters have moved on to Division I basketball, five of the top six players graduated and legendary coach Robert Smith retired.

Yes, there are a lot of questions that will need to be answered this winter at this state power.

The standards will remain high under first-year coach Tim Flowers, but the outside expectations have been lowered significantly. When was the last time Simeon was ranked outside the top 10 in the preseason?

Rashad McKinnie is one senior returner who played a big role a year ago. Junior guard Lorenzo Shields has been part of the program, while 6-4 junior Julien Doyle possesses some upside. But what keeps Simeon ranked even this high is the addition of two significant transfers: senior guard DeKwon Brown and talented 6-4 sophomore Andre Tyler.

Brown has spent three years in central Illinois, both in Peoria and at Limestone, putting up some impressive numbers. Tyler moves in from St. Rita as one of the top 10 prospects in the sophomore class.

14. LAKE PARK

Coach Billy Pitcher has done a terrific job since arriving at Lark Park in 2018. In the four full, completed seasons played, minus the Covid–shortened season, the Lancers have won 23, 24, 22 and 22 games with three regional championships under Pitcher.

With three starters back from a 22-win regional championship team, including its star, could this be his best team? This returning core will keep Lake Park on the radar all season.

Senior guard Camden Cerese is the quintessential scorer. He pumped in 21 points a game as a junior and exudes a toughness others follow. Tommy Rochford is a 6-5 senior who put up eight points a game, while 6-1 senior Dennasio LaGioia was a double-figure scorer who pumped in 32 points (with 8 three-pointers) in the regional title game win.

Finding enough perimeter shooting and help to support Cerese will be the difference between flirting with another really good season or one that can approach being the best team in program history.

15. LOYOLA

This program has been a model of consistency, and after quietly putting together another 20-plus win season, Loyola remains a bit of a sleeper –– for now. But this high ranking should alert anyone paying attention the Ramblers are deeper and better than a year ago when they won 23 games.

The ramped up expectations start with Miles Boland, an often-overlooked senior guard who is set to surpass 1,000 career points this season. He’s bigger, stronger and more athletic after averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and knocking down 53 three-pointers as a junior.

There is plenty of experience returning, including 6-5 senior Jimmy Tarjan, who offers size, defense and shooting, 6-7 junior Brendan Loftus, who is a returning starter in the post, and three-point threat Andrew Hollerich.

Coach Tom Livatino’s teams are always defensive-minded and thrived with that being the calling card. But there is added offensive punch in transfer Nick Patton. The son of former Loyola Academy star and DePaul player Peter Patton is a 6-2 scorer and another shooting threat.

The upside for this team is high. But the early expectations should be tempered with so many key players on the state-ranked football team that could be playing through Thanksgiving weekend.

16. JOLIET WEST

The losses were heavy.

The Fears brothers are gone. McDonald’s All-American Jeremy Fears is now playing at Michigan State, and Jeremiah Fears, one of the top 35 players in the country in the junior class, left for a prep school.

Veteran Jayden Martin and Division I big man Matt Moore graduated. Rajan Roberts, a star in the sophomore class who played with the Tigers in June, opted to instead enroll at Kenwood.

But it says a little about coach Jeremy Kreiger’s program that it’s still ranked in the preseason.

It helps when you have Justus McNair, a veteran senior who is the type of player you want to build around because of all that he does to help a team win. McNair, who is headed to Valparaiso, is an athletic guard and defensive stopper. But watch for the 6-3 guard to ramp up his scoring this year as the need arises.

How impactful will athletic 6-5 guard Zion Gross be upon his arrival as a transfer from Thornwood? Gross is a talented Division I prospect in the junior class with a huge upside. And how big of a jump can 6-9 Drew King make? He’s a versatile big who averaged five points, five rebounds and three blocks a game in a developmental year as a junior.

Sophomores Aamir Shannon and Luke Grevengoed are ready to provide some help.

17. BOLINGBROOK

Coach Rob Brost and the Raiders will rely heavily on guard play. And that’s not so bad, particularly when you already have a two-year starting point guard in place in Josh Aniceto, who sees the floor and makes those around him better.

When you add double-figure scorer DJ Strong, Bolingbrook has one of the better, more underrated backcourts in the area.

There isn’t much size, so the addition of 6-7 JT Pettigrew, a transfer with varsity experience and production, will be welcomed. Pettigrew does offer what the Raiders lack with his size, but he’s also a space-the-floor big who can step out and make a three.

The elevation of this team over the course of the season, however, will come as freshman phenom Davion Thompson finds his way. The 6-2 do-it-all guard impressed all summer and is as poised and polished of a freshman as you will find. Thompson will immediately step in and be a focal point and impact player.

18. GLENBROOK NORTH

The big news is point guard Josh Fridman is healthy. The catalyst of last year’s team had the Spartans, who ended up winning 28 games, humming along before a season-ending knee injury derailed any hopes of an extended postseason run.

Fridman is back and is an absolute creator and ignitor with the ball in his hands. He puts enormous pressure on opposing defenses and is simply a difference-maker. Fridman will team up with Owen Giannoulias to form one of the better backcourts in the Chicago area. Fridman averaged 15 a game last season while Giannoulias added 10 points a game.

Sam Lappin is another senior guard who chipped in 10 points a game last season, and 6-6, 235-pound Patrick Schaller, who is committed to Northwestern for football, has been a mainstay as a four-year starter.

While replacing 1,000-point scorer Ryan Cohen won’t be easy, the presence of a healthy Fridman makes it easier to envision the Spartans winning 20-plus games once again.

19. GLENBROOK SOUTH

All this program has done in the last five seasons is rack up wins. The Titans have four seasons of 24 or more wins –– and have played deep into March with four regional championships and a sectional title. That’s a high standard to live up to for this team, but it’s a senior-heavy group that has experienced a lot of winning.

Nick Taylor is the cornerstone. He’s a rugged, physically imposing 6-7 senior who averaged 12.2 points and five rebounds a game last season. He can be a force with the ruggedness and sneaky athleticism he plays with inside. While Taylor is the clear anchor, Nate Kasher is a returning perimeter shooting threat and junior Anestis Hadjistamoulou is now a point guard who offers experience.

JP Hubbard and 6-6 Patrick Benedict earned some time off the bench last year and are set to play bigger roles.

20. YORKVILLE

There is a whole lot of optimism with a Yorkville basketball program that has been mired in mediocrity for two decades. But the excitement heading into this season is warranted, generated from winning 26 games a year ago and boasting a Big Ten recruit in 6-10 Jason Jakstys, who has signed with Illinois.

Jakstys is still clearly in the developmental stages as a player and is about upside, but he’s as versatile as they come for a player at his size. How impactful and productive Jakstys becomes as a senior –– he put up 11.5 points and eight rebounds a game as a junior –– will determine the heights Yorkville reaches as the schedule has been beefed up.

In addition to Jakstys, there are five other players who started or were key contributors last season: double-figure scorer Jory Boley, the guard trio of Dayvion Johnson, Mike Dunn and Kaevian Johnson, and athletic 6-5 forward Bryce Salek.

With continuity and chemistry many teams are striving to attain, Yorkville is in position to win 20-plus games in back-to-back seasons and a regional title for the first time since 2004-05.

21. ST. IGNATIUS

Prior to a couple of years ago, St. Ignatius’ tradition consisted of numerous good seasons. Great ones were hard to find.

Now the program has two state trophies in the trophy case, finishing third in the state in Class 3A in 2022 and fourth last year while winning a combined 48 games.

With that come added expectations as a program that is playing and competing at a different level. So here the Wolfpack are, back in the preseason rankings with one of the top players in the state, junior Phoenix Gill. The 6-3 junior averaged 11.7 points, three rebounds and 2.7 assists a game as a sophomore and has since picked up a number of high-major offers.

Gill and senior guard Reggie Ray (11 ppg) form a backcourt that will keep coach Matt Monroe’s team in the Catholic League and Class 3A hunt. But if Gill takes off this season with his productivity, Ignatius will rise in these rankings quickly.

The roles of seniors Sam Horenkamp, 6-5 Ohio State football recruit Justin Scott and 6-2 Phillip Erickson will expand and determine if this team can reach Champaign for the third straight season –– this year in Class 4A. The success factor has moved the Wolfpack up a class.

After reaching the Class 3A state semifinals in each of the past two seasons, winning a combined 48 games and bringing home a third and fourth-place state trophy, the program is officially at a new level.

22. DE LA SALLE

Last season’s 22 wins was a nice jump up from the previous year where the Meteors lost 22 games. Now another jump is expected as coach Gary DeCesare’s team is big, long and offers a nice combination of seasoned veterans to go with up-and-coming young players in the program.

Even with the talent and depth, a lot will depend on the play of Tavaryiuan Williams, a 6-5 senior with terrific upside but who has missed so much time in his career. Now it’s his opportunity to be the player he’s shown glimpses of being, which is a multi-dimensional athletic wing.

Strong-bodied Richard Lindsey continues to improve. The 6-4 senior is now a seasoned veteran. Bryant Hedrickm, fresh off a very good summer, is a downhill guard, while 6-8 Alioune Mbaye continues to make strides.

There is a sophomore group, however, that will be expected to make an impact and appears ready to do so. Keep an eye on emerging Charles Barnes, who is a bouncy 6-5 wing, and 6-0 guard Morgan Travis, who gained valuable varsity experience last year as a freshman. Both 6-4 Remi Edwards and d6-5 Jordan Shaw are two other sophomores who gained benefitted from varsity minutes last season.

23. CONANT

Look for a significant jump from a team that finished just .500 a year ago. With an abundance of veterans returning –– four players with three years of varsity experience and a two-year starting junior –– coach Matt Walsh has a stacked roster who know and understand his system and expectations. That should translate into a 20-plus win season and a potential Mid-Suburban League championship.

Although he doesn’t receive a whole lot of attention outside the northwest suburbs, point guard Yusuf Cisse is a good one. He sets the tone for the team and the table for two more familiar names: 6-6 senior Camden Lathos, who has led the Cougars in scoring in each of the past two seasons, and 6-6 junior Bradley Biedke. These two complement each other well as versatile players with size.

The trio of Cisse, Lathos and Biedke are the foundation. But 6-1 senior wing Austin Potocnic and 6-3 senior Shreyas Talluri are three-year varsity players who fill valuable roles.

The experienced roster continues with a pair of seniors who played off the bench last season: 6-3, 270-pound Isaiah Rhodes, who provides an interior presence, and 5-7 senior guard Jacob Kulig, a solid perimeter shooter.

24. NILES NORTH

This junior-dominated team might be a year away from contending for some bigger things, but it’s still a group that shared a conference title and won 25 games last season. The arrow is pointing straight up.

Remarkably, 20 wins at Niles North has become ho-hum since Glenn Olson’s arrival as head coach in 2009. The Vikings have won 20-plus games in 13 of the last 14 completed seasons.

What will the junior backcourt of Reid Olson and Yaris Irby do for an encore?

Olson put together a whopper of a sophomore season where he averaged 14 points a game, buried 115 three-pointers and was named the Central Suburban League North Player of the Year. Irby pumped in 17 points a game a year ago.

Those aren’t the only two productive juniors returning from last season. Hunter Gawron shows versatility with the ability to play inside and step out on the perimeter. He averaged 10 points and six rebounds a game last season and continues to show progress.

Plus, junior guard Kaiden Chatham started half the season and can really defend with his athleticism, while junior guard Dylan Lam gained varsity experience last year as well.

25. LANE

Coach Nick LoGalbo has done a nice job since taking over as coach in 2008 in getting Lane competitive and more exposure as a program, but this is a season where expectations have been raised to a new level.

Shaheed Solebo is a 6-5 Division I prospect who has been a fixture for Lane and LoGalbo. Solebo is a real versatile threat and one of the top players in the city. The senior backcourt of Jackson Labkon, a steady, effective and tough point guard who can knock down shots, and two-way player Parker Williams, along with Solebo, gives Lane a talented perimeter attack.

Dalton Scantlebury is a productive 6-7 junior who led the team in rebounding and blocks.

Keep an eye on the rise and impact of junior Zach Mazanowski, who at 6-7 offers added size and another three-point threat.

Might this be Lane’s breakthrough season? But just what does a breakthrough season look like at Lane?

There was a city championship at Lane –– in 1926. No one can remember a regional title. There was one 20-win season in the last 20 years, but that was in 2018-19 when Lane won the Public League’s White North. So a little city run in February, a 20-win season and, most importantly, putting itself in position for its first regional championship would do the trick for a breakthrough season.

26. ST. LAURENCE

There were some heavy personnel losses from the team we watched last year –– and even what we saw throughout the month of June –– so it will take time to figure out how this team comes together. But Zerrick Johnson, a rock solid junior guard who averaged 13.5 points a game last year, and point guard Khalil Jones (10 ppg, 5 apg) are back. Plus, West Aurora transfer and Denver recruit Josh Pickett will provide some perimeter size and punch.

27. ST. PATRICK

Veteran coach Mike Bailey will lean heavily on the guard trio of EJ Breland (12.2 ppg), AJ Thomas (6.8 ppg) and Harper Krolak (7.5 ppg). Look for Thomas to be a breakout player as a senior. RJ McPartlin is a 6-5 sophomore who started down the stretch last season for a team that finished 19-11. Keep an eye on the development of 6-7 junior Nevaeh Hawkins.

28. BROTHER RICE

With Ahmad Henderson off to Niagara, the ball is turned over to mighty mite Cole Cosme, a heady point guard who has signed with Division II Lewis. The perimeter will be strong with Cosme, up-and-coming sophomore Marcos Gonzalez and talented Thornwood transfer Tyler Wooten.

29. ROMEOVILLE

There isn’t a starter returning from a team that won 22 games, yet here the Spartans are in the top 30. The arrival of star guard EJ Mosley, a transfer from St. Laurence, is significant. Mosley is one of the top 10 prospects in the junior class and has been highly productive against quality competition. Big-bodied 6-4 guard DJ Porter has moved in from Fenwick and 6-10 junior Adam Walker has made strides.

30. BATAVIA

Will battle Lake Park for top spot in the DuKane. With the emergence of 6-7 junior Jax Abalos, along with three returning starters in point guard Nate Nazos (9.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.8 apg), 6-6 CJ Valente (7.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and guard Jacob Aseltine (6.5 ppg), the Bulldogs could very well be top 25 worthy at some point this season.

31. STEVENSON

First-year coach Will Benson takes over a program that is accustomed to being at the top of the always strong North Suburban Conference. The Patriots should remain up near there with 6-6 Jack Dabbs, a double-figure scorer as a junior last season, and seasoned point guard Aidan Bardic. The addition of 6-8 Atticus Richmond, a prep school transfer, makes this team very intriguing.

32. WARREN

There is more than just hype surrounding freshman point guard Jaxson Davis. He’s set to raise the play of the Blue Devils immediately. Alex Daniels (12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), a productive 6-5 all-conference player as a junior, point guard Josh Stewart, juniors Jake Wolf (6.8 ppg) and Javerion Banks, and sophomore guard Braylon Walker are all returning.

33. KANKAKEE

Coach Chris Pickett’s team should be even better than the 21-win team from a year ago. Larenz Walters is a hidden talent. The 6-1 senior guard averaged 18.3 points a game last year and pumped in a school record 43 in one game. Damontae May is back at point guard, 6-6 Eli Stipp returns and 6-5 Lincoln Williams is one of the top sophomore prospects in the state.

34. YORK

Senior guard AJ Levine will do some heavy lifting after quietly putting together a terrific junior year, averaging 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game. Kyle Waltz was a productive 6-6 wing who averaged 9.5 points a game and impressed over the summer. When you add 6-4 senior Brendan Molis and Braden Richardson, a 6-5 senior with three years of varsity experience, the Dukes are ready to far surpass last year’s 13-18 record.

35. RICH

Everyone is back for the Raptors. That includes one of the most productive sophomores in the state, 6-2 guard Jamson Coulter, who averaged 12 points a game last season as a freshman. Point guard Samar Bures and 6-6 Victor Brown are two other double-digit scorers who return. Angelo Coleman and Avery Hearn, a pair of 6-1 seniors, are competent scorers, while two transfers –– Jayden Williams from Kenwood and Naz Duncan from Hillcrest –– will be part of the mix.

36. LINDBLOM

Led by Cleveland State recruit Je’Shawn Stevenson, a 6-4 guard who put up some whopping numbers a year ago, Lindblom boasts one of the better and more experienced backcourts in the city. Stevenson and senior Quentin McCoy combined to average 45 points a game last season.

37. NAPERVILLE NORTH

He’s headed to Purdue for football but Luke Williams broke out last year as a real star on the hardwood, pumping in 20.9 points a game and being named the co-Player of the Year in the DuPage Valley Conference. Williams and seniors Bryce Welch (10.1 ppg) and Cole Arl (9 ppg) form a guard trio that will make a push for a DVC title.

38. DE KALB

The DuPage Valley Conference is deep and balanced, but the return of high-scoring junior guard Sean Reynolds (15 ppg, 95 three-pointers), 6-5 sophomore Davon Grant (13 ppg, 8 rpg) and 6-3 senior Eric Rosenow (8 ppg) from a 22-win team will keep the Barbs right in the hunt all season.

39. METEA VALLEY

The Mustangs will build off last year’s 21-win season and look to challenge for a DuPage Valley Conference title, thanks to unheralded 6-6 guard Will Ashford (12 ppg) and the healthy return of promising junior Jake Nosek. The 6-8 Nosek missed all of his sophomore season but is a player with size, potential and shooting ability. Point guard James Parker is also back.

40. HYDE PARK

The Thunderbirds have a regional championship under their belt, winning one last season. Now they look to repeat with the return of all-area performer Jurrell Baldwin, one of the top seniors in the state. Baldwin and guards Germaine Benson and Christopher Thomas are back. There are some big hopes 6-4 junior combo guard Lavonte Wells will emerge as big contributor.

41. HILLCREST

The Hawks suffered heavy losses to graduation and will be very young this season. But it’s still coach Don Houston’s Hillcrest program. Point guard JayQuan Ratliff is the lone senior, while 6-4 junior Adam Page and 6-6 Jaylen Ingram look to emerge.

42. OSWEGO EAST

All the Wolves have done the past two seasons is win a combined 62 games and capture the program’s first-ever sectional title last season. While everything will center around senior Jehvion Starwood, the 6-3 guard headed to Wyoming, 6-4 sophomore Mason Lockett is one to watch. Seniors Andrew Wiggins and Noah Mason will step into key roles.

43. LAKE FOREST

There are three senior veterans to lean on in hard-nosed point guard Tommie Aberle, three-point specialist Efe Yardimci and three-year varsity player Bolurin Taiwo. But the upside with this team comes from the young players, including 6-7 sophomore Hudson Scroggins and sophomore guard Dom Mordini. The Scouts will make a push once again in the North Suburban Conference and in Class 3A, where they fell in the sectional championship game.

44. WEST AURORA

First-year coach Mike Fowler, a West Aurora grad who has returned home, will have the luxury of having several key players back with varsity experience. The headliner is Terrence Smith, an athletic 6-4 junior who should become a much more dangerous and all-around player as a junior. A couple of seniors, scorer CJ Savage and Jordan Brooks, are returning starters in the backcourt.

45. LAKE ZURICH

Here is a real sleeper few will be talking about, but there is a whole lot returning and the Bears will be heard from this winter. Big man Anton Strelnikov is coming on. The 6-8 junior put up some impressive sophomore numbers, averaging 15 points and seven rebounds a game. Nick Popovic (12 ppg) and Ryan Carrol (7 ppg) are seasoned seniors, while 6-4 junior wing Connor Strauss came on towards the end of last season.

46. BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS

When you return a conference player of the year, 6-6 wing Anthony Kemp (13.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg), and a bonafide and versatile big man in 6-10 Nick Allen (11 ppg, 6 rpg), it’s a good place to start for any team. Allen is among the top 10 prospects in the junior class. Senior point guard Brandon Harris (8 ppg) is the third key player returning for the defending Southwest Suburban Red champs.

47. NILES WEST

Davee Flowers has been one of the least talked about but productive players around. The 6-2 senior put up over 15 points a game last season and will be one of the top players in the Central Suburban League North. He’s part of a senior group that is returning, including guard Joey Pantazis (14.2 ppg).

48. WAUCONDA

Braeden Carlson, a 6-4 guard who has signed with Mercer, already holds the school’s single-season scoring record. Tyler Tylka is a 6-5 returning all-conference performer. And point guard Cayden Mudd is a four-year varsity player. This is a team with size, experience and some firepower.

49. RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

There is just one starter back, but he’s a big one: 6-11, 240-pound Stefan Cicic, who averaged 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 blocks a game while shooting 67 percent from the field. Cicic is going to cause problems for foes due to his extreme size. Senior Steven Brown offers a little returning experience, while sophomore Cameron Mercer is a player on the rise.

50. WAUBONSIE VALLEY

After hovering around the .500 mark last season, the Warriors will make a push to 20 wins with the 1-2 punch of 6-5 Treshawn Blissett (8.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg), a versatile threat who is set for a breakout senior season, and 6-1 junior point guard Tyreek Coleman (9.5 ppg, 2.5 apg). This is a team that will battle the likes of DeKalb, Naperville North and Neuqua Valley for the top spot in the DuPage Valley Conference.

51. FREMD

Coach Bob Widlowski, who is stepping down at the end of this season, has built one of the most consistent programs in the suburbs over the past two decades. Aside from the incomplete Covid season, the Vikings have won 17 or more games every year since the 2009-10 season. That streak should continue with 6-3 Ryan Cox and 6-3 Sam Hirsch, two returning starters with size in the backcourt, returning. Plus, 6-4 Jordan Williams is a sophomore set to break out as Fremd expects to challenge Conant in the MSL West.

52. EVERGREEN PARK

This will be a super intriguing team with veteran senior guards Nolan Sexton and Ulises Cardenas leading the way. Sexton averaged 16 points, six rebounds and three assists a game last year while Cardenas knocked down 80 three-pointers. They will get a lot more help as Lonnie Mosley, who averaged 10 points a game last year as a freshman, is a year older, and two transfers –– Tre Dowdell is a 6-3 transfer from Brother Rice and guard Keshaun Vaval comes over from Marist — will provide a lot of pop.

53. PROSPECT

The favorite in the Mid-Suburban League East. Ben Schneider is a terrific returning player to build around. He helped lead Prospect to 20 wins a year ago, averaging 10.7 points a game while showing an ability to take care of the ball and score. Schneider, senior point guard Drew Terpins, 6-4 senior Cole Chapman and 6-4 senior Frankie Poshnjari all have three-point range and have starting experience.

54. PALATINE

Connor May broke out as a junior, averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds a game in helping the Pirates to a Mid-Suburban League championship. With the 6-7 May and the endless motor of guard Tommy Elter, this is a team that hopes to contend again in the MSL. They will get some help from a pair of juniors –– point guard Carter Monroe and 6-2 Kasey May.

55. NEUQUA VALLEY

The Wildcats have a real go-to player in 6-2 senior guard Luke Kinkade, who averaged 17 points a game last season and is one of the better shooters in the state. This isn’t a very big team and it’s without depth, but the Wildcats’ shooting will help offset those deficiencies.

56. LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Duplicating last year’s school record 25-win season that included a regional championship may not be in the cards. But coach Rich Kolimas’ young group featuring almost all juniors and sophomores will remain competitive and be building. Sophomore BJ Powell put together a nice freshman season and is a crafty point guard that will make this team go. Another sophomore, 6-3 Karson Thomas, and two juniors, 6-4 Brenden Sanders and 6-3 Brent Taylor, all provide length and athleticism.

57. WESTINGHOUSE

There is a senior group returning that produced a year ago and offer a wealth of experience, starting with high-scoring guard Damion Bolden. He teams up with point guard Askia Bullie to form a nice backcourt. The Warriors hope to push Young and Lane in the Public League’s Red-West/North.

58. DOWNERS GROVE SOUTH

The Mustangs should be one of the most improved teams in the area. They took their lumps at times last season, but coach Zach Miller welcomes back his top nine players. The go-to brother combination of 6-7 junior Daniel Sveiteris and 6-7 senior Justin Sveiteris sets the pace for a team that has its sights set on a West Suburban Gold title.

59. WHEATON-WARRENVILLE SOUTH

Always beware of ranking Wheaton South too low. The Tigers will find their way at or near the top of the DuKane Conference — again. So the question will be are they ranked too low — again? Their style is unique. But how the players in this program totally buy in is no longer unique. It’s led to an overwhelming amount of success. Graduation hit hard following last year’s 28-win, DuKane title team. But Luca Carbonaro is a junior with a bright future and is poised to take a big step forward after averaging 10 points and three assists a game last season.

60. WAUKEGAN

This program is ready to get back over .500 as one of the more improved teams in the Chicago area. There should be continued progress with talented youth in scoring wing Simereon Carter and point guard Carter Newsome, a pair of sophomores. Seniors Brandon Phillips and Nehemiah Dunn bring some offense.

61. NOTRE DAME

While it won’t be an East Suburban Catholic Conference contender, the Dons and 6-6 junior Brady Sehlhorst (10 ppg) should take a step forward. Coach Kevin Clancy also welcomes back a floor general in Liam Ingles and a shooter in Ryder Raya.

62. ROLLING MEADOWS

Following six straight years of Christie domination in the Mid-Suburban League –– Max is now with the Lakers and Cameron is in the Big Ten at Minnesota –– the Mustangs will certainly take a big step back. But both Ian Miletic, a talented 6-7 junior, and junior guard Jack Duffer have been a part of a lot of winning and help keep this program relevant in the MSL.

63. EVANSTON

It’s completely foreign to find the Wildkits ranked this low, so maybe being completely off-the-radar will invigorate an inexperienced team. All five starters have departed and it’s certainly a rebuilding year in Evanston following what has been an impressive decade-long run. There is little to no experience returning, but this is Evanston and Theo Rocca, Morgan Brown and Brandon Watson will be counted on to keep the Wildkits competitive.

64. SCHAUMBURG

The top three scorers return for the Saxons, led by Jordan Tunis. The 5-10 point guard averaged 13 points and 4.5 assists last year and will be the catalyst. Another junior, guard Javonte McCoy, chipped in nine points a game. The top rebounder (6-7 Clark Easley) and leading shot blocker (6-6 Tyler March) also return. Plus, Fenwick transfer Zion Young is a nice addition with size and versatility at 6-7.

65. OAK LAWN

There is an anchor at point guard in senior Cory Lee. He fills the stat sheet and is poised for a big year after putting up 12.2 points, 4.2 assists and two steals a game. But the offseason emergence of 6-2 guard Donte Montgomey has raised the hopes of this team. Look for 6-5 senior Henry Martinez to increase his 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds as his role expands, while sophomore guard Jack Dempsey, a passer and shooter, gained varsity minutes a year ago.

66. STAGG

Coach Marty Strus has experience and his top six scorers back, highlighted by Connor Williams. He’s a veteran 6-3 scoring guard who averaged 13 points a game last season as a junior. In addition, a pair of spread-the-floor shooters in 6-5 Domas Narcevicius and 6-3 Nick Ortiz return. The Chargers just might be ready to challenge Bradley-Bourbonnais for the top spot in the Southwest Suburban Red.

67. LIBERTYVILLE

The defending North Suburban Conference champs are coming off a year in which it won 29 games. However, the only two players with much varsity experience are 6-3 sophomore guard Blaise LaVista and 6-4 senior Ben VanLyssel.

68. HERSEY

Although it’s a young group with several sophomores figuring in the mix, first-year coach David Hess does have a point guard in Jared Ryg to lean on early. The 5-10 senior does all he can at the lead guard spot and was rock solid last year: 9.7 points a game while leading the team in steals and assists and knocking down 33 three-pointers. Jackson Hupp is a 6-7 junior and two-year starter and led the team in scoring with 12.4 points a game.

69. PROVISO EAST

There is some uncertainty surrounding the inexperienced Pirates as they try to repeat in the West Suburban Gold. Joaquin Dixion (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg) is a 6-4 senior who did put up numbers last year, and 6-3 JD Rush added eight points a game. But coach Donnie Boyce will need some help from Curie transfer Isaiah Pickens and junior JR Swift who was a star on last year’s sophomore team.

70. BARRINGTON

Flying under the radar after winning 21 games last season, the Broncos will try to keep pace in the Mid-Suburban League with an inexperienced team. But they will build around 6-3 sophomore sharpshooter Oliver Gray and junior point guard Nick Peipert.

71. ST. FRANCIS

The move to the Chicago Catholic League will prepare an experienced team for the postseason. In addition to four starters returning, Bartlett transfer Kelton McKewn is a big addition. He is a shooter and scorer who has four years of varsity basketball under his belt. He joins 6-6 Aaron Cook, 6-6 Gavin Mueller, Dylan Ston and Niko Quaranta.

72. PHILLIPS

The Wildcats won 19 games last season while playing in the Public League’s Red-South/Central. A pair of transfers, guard Amari Edwards and Aramis Brown, impressed over the summer.

73. GLENBARD NORTH

After hovering around the .500 mark a year ago and finishing just 4-10 in DuKane Conference play, the Panthers hope to make a push into the top of the league. Senior JJ Hernandez has improved since averaging 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds a game last season as a junior. Then there is a host of up-and-coming young players who could turn this team into a surprise. Junior Jack Schager is a knockdown shooter and a pair of sophomores, 6-5 Josh Abushanab and 6-2 Mahari Thatch, both started as freshmen.

74. THORNWOOD

Arden Eaves can do a little bit of everything as a promising 6-5 junior guard with loads of potential. With Eaves and a couple of senior guards, Tristan Taylor and Michael Robinson, the T-Birds hope to make things interesting in a loaded Southland Conference.

75. ST. VIATOR

The Lions will rely heavily on junior guards as coach Michael O’Keefe will build around Joey Hernandez, Henry Marshall, Dayvion Ellis and Brandyn Michaels — all guards, all juniors.

76. HUNTLEY

Coach Will Benson has left for Stevenson but some experience remains for coach Collin Kalamatas, including three returning starters in seniors Ethan Blackmore, Lucas Crosby and Omare Segarra. The Red Raiders will be right in the mix in a wide open Fox Valley Conference.

77. FENTON

This is an intriguing team and fun story to follow. Led by a group of seniors who have been together since 7th grade, Fenton will build on last year’s school record 24 wins. The headliner of the group is 6-2 guard Alejandro Diaz, an all-Upstate Eight Conference performer. Diaz had a heck of a junior year with 17.3 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals a game. Seniors Brandon Block (7.6 ppg), Damian Harnish (5.8 ppg) and defensive specialist Angel O’lea are all back. Plus, senior point guard Xavior Gonzalez is back. He averaged 16.5 points a game as a sophomore two years ago before missing last season with a torn ACL.

78. EISENHOWER

The Cardinals will be small but quick, athletic and fun to watch as one of the more improved teams after finishing 14-18 a year ago. AJ Abrams is a great place to start. He was the South Suburban Red Player of the Year as a junior, averaging 21 points and eight rebounds a game. Ayipey Salinas (10 ppg) and Darrion Pippen (8 ppg) are two-year starters returning. Cam Ellis, a transfer from Tinley Park, will be impactful.

79. CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH

The Gators won 25 games last season, the most any Crystal Lake South team has won in 35 years. The undeniable strength of this team that won a regional title last year is simply the return of guard AJ Demirov. The 5-11 junior stepped forward in a big way last year, scoring well (15 ppg), distributing reliably (4 apg) and even getting on the glass (5 prg). There is some serious size to go with Demirov, starting with James Carlson, a 6-6 senior who came off the bench and played meaningful minutes last season. Can 6-9 senior Christian Rhode, 6-7, 220-pound senior CJ Regillio or 6-5 junior Tony Santarelli step up and be influential factors?

80. KANELAND

Here’s Mr. Irrelevant in the massive Hoops Report 80 as the Knights take up the final spot in the rankings. Kaneland won 26 games and ran the table in the Interstate Eight Conference. They fell short in the biggest tests, however, falling in the regional final, dropping one to DeKalb 64-63 and losing to Yorkville 70-67. The Knights thrive with multi-sport athletes, including 6-3 guard and shooting specialist Troyer Carlson (quarterback of the football team), 6-3 Parker Violett (college baseball recruit) and a rising junior, 6-6 Freddy Hassan, who stars in track and is a sleeper basketball prospect.

