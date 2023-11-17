Woman dies in Douglas fire

A woman died in a fire Friday afternoon in Douglas on the South Side.
Sometime before 2 p.m., fire officials responded to a fire reported in a residential building at 2710 S. State St. and found a woman in her 70s, a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, fire officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
