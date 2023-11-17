The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Woman dies in Douglas fire

Sometime before 2 p.m., fire officials responded to 2710 S. State St. for a fire and found a woman in her 70s, a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dies in Douglas fire
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

A woman died in a fire Friday afternoon in Douglas on the South Side.

Sometime before 2 p.m., fire officials responded to a fire reported in a residential building at 2710 S. State St. and found a woman in her 70s, a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
City’s official Christmas tree lights up Millennium Park
Chicago cops tied to Oath Keepers barred from testifying in court, Kim Foxx decides
Passengers have no answers on cause of CTA Yellow Line crash
‘Stickler’ defense? Opening statements wrap in Burke trial, feds begin calling witnesses
Holiday hordes? Record number of Thanksgiving travelers expected at O’Hare and Midway: ‘Travel’s coming back’
Illinois Commerce Commission steps up for natural gas customers
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls again pull disappearing act in loss to Magic with no answers why
Bulls coach Billy Donovan rolled out a new-look starting lineup, but still saw the same results with a lethargic first half performance, leading to the question of have the players tuned him out or quit on each other?
By Joe Cowley
 
KW_CST_111823_4002.jpg
Sports
Ariella Henigan delivers as Kenwood opens the season with a win
Henigan was a catalyst in Kenwood’s season-opening 75-59 win over Homewood-Flossmoor.
By Kyle Williams
 
Fireworks explode over the Chicago Cultural Center as thousands watch the cities official Christmas Tree be lit during the 110th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
Chicago
City’s official Christmas tree lights up Millennium Park
A 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was lit Friday night, signaling the official start to Chicago’s holiday season.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Extremism in the Ranks
Chicago cops tied to Oath Keepers barred from testifying in court, Kim Foxx decides
The move by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office comes weeks after WBEZ and the Sun-Times identified officers who appeared on leaked membership rolls for the anti-government group.
By Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls coach Billy Donovan sees a locker room that is LaVine-drama free
The Zach LaVine trade rumors and social media drama won’t be going away anytime soon, but Donovan feels like his group understands that the focus has to stay on controlling what they can control.
By Joe Cowley
 