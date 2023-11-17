Ariella Henigan delivers as Kenwood opens the season with a win

Kenwood junior guard Ariella Henigan dribbled from the backcourt to the frontcourt with a defender on her hip. She stopped, pump-faked, scored on a jump shot and yelled, ‘‘You can’t guard me,’’ to her defender on the way back.

Henigan is a three-year starter at point guard for the Broncos. With that experience comes more leadership responsibilities.

‘‘It’s her team,’’ Kenwood coach Andre Lewis said. ‘‘A point guard is supposed to be the coach on the floor, so she’s doing a good job. But she’s accepting of that role; she’s stepping up in meeting that standard.’’

Henigan was a catalyst in the Broncos’ season-opening 75-59 victory Friday against Homewood-Flossmoor. She provided a steady hand and energy for a team integrating some new additions.

After a step-back jumper by sophomore guard Danielle Brooks to close the first quarter gave Kenwood a 30-16 lead, the Broncos remained in control and held a 46-28 edge at halftime. But Kenwood’s turnovers and

inability to grab rebounds enabled the Vikings to find their way into the game.

‘‘In the second half, we had some breakdowns,’’ Lewis said. ‘‘We had some lapses, and that’s part of growing and developing as a group. We have to be able to establish consistent effort and execution throughout

a game.

‘‘We mentioned at halftime that rebounding kept H-F in the game. I felt like we were a step slow. And I think part of the reason we’re steps slow is because it’s our first game.’’

Henigan finished with 18 points. Lewis was happy the team won and appreciated Henigan’s performance, but he holds her to a high standard. There were a couple of turnovers she could have avoided, Lewis said, but she was trying to get her teammates open.

It’s a learning process for Henigan as she tries to find her voice with the team.

‘‘I used to always be very quiet because I was an underclassman, but this year I’m technically an upperclassman,’’ she said. ‘‘I definitely have to take the leadership role and be more vocal.’’

The Broncos are at their best when they play an up-tempo, unselfish style of basketball. Brooks is a dynamic scorer and shooter, but Kenwood has many options to throw at any given team, as evidenced by five Broncos scoring in double figures. Senior forward Talya Tillman finished consistently at the rim, and junior forward Diann Jackson is an adept passer.

Lewis said he trusts Henigan with the ball in her hands. Her decision-making and ability to control the ball are critical for Kenwood.

‘‘She was willing to shoot the three, which is something that’s new, and she has confidence in it now,’’ Lewis said. ‘‘It’s just a matter of understanding who does what really well, and that comes with time.’’

Henigan said she has learned to implement a next-play mentality.

‘‘It’s my job to communicate to everybody, making sure everybody touches the ball and making sure, whoever’s open, they get the ball,’’ she said. ‘‘I have to communicate to my team and ensure we are all efficient, looking for the next play.’’

The Broncos’ season continues Saturday against Amundsen at Naperville Central. Henigan said it was important Kenwood set the tone in its first game.

‘‘We came in on a mission and wanted to accomplish a goal,’’ Henigan said. ‘‘We wanted the first game of the season to be a good win and a statement.’’

Kyle Williams is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

