Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 to 6 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of friends and groups. There is one tiny caveat, however — it’s possible to be a bit smug and think that you have all the answers. Be careful about that.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You make a marvelous impression on others because the moon is at the top of your chart dancing with lucky Jupiter. This makes you appear like a benevolent, successful, affluent person. (Milk this for all it’s worth.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have lots of energy to work today, which is why this can be an extremely productive day. In fact, you will likely delegate to others to achieve your goals. Work-related travel is likely. Do something different to satisfy your need for adventure and stimulation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have lots of energy to play because the sun and Mars are lined up in a part of your chart that wants you to explore the arts, enjoy entertaining diversions, delight in playful activities with kids, and, basically, do whatever you want to do. It’s party time! Someone will be generous to you today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a wonderful day for getting the cooperation you need from partners, spouses and close friends, especially because you might have major projects going on at home that you want to tackle. (These could be redecorating projects, renovation projects or even dealing with demanding guests.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a powerful day for those of you in sales, marketing, acting, teaching, writing or editing because your communication skills are tops! Furthermore, you will be unusually persuasive and convincing when you talk to others. You can also use this same driven energy to study and learn.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a playful day, which is why you might spend more money than usual on entertaining outings, especially if they’re romantic or involved with treating children. Do whatever you can to feel like you’re on a vacation today. People are charmed by you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a powerful day for you because both the sun and Mars are lined up in your sign, as they were yesterday. (Note: This powerful energy can come to you only once every two years.) It sparks your ambition and drive! It makes you aggressive and proactive about going after what you want! (Wow.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you feel generous and warm-hearted to others. However, you might also feel quite opinionated, especially if you get into a debate with someone. (Keep this in mind.) It’s fine to have opinions, but if you start feeling righteous, take a look in the mirror.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a strong day to deal with friends and groups especially. For example, you might be competitive and successfully, so in any kind of athletics or sports that require a competitive spirit because today, you have this in spades! Caution about overspending.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The moon is in your sign today dancing with Jupiter, which will make you warm-hearted and generous to others. In fact, your idealism is aroused to the point that if you can help others, you will. (Remember to take care of yourself and don’t give away the farm.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel today if possible because you’re eager to spread your wings and do something different. You want adventure! You want to see new places and meet new faces. Get out and do something different. Live it up!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Writer, poet Margaret Atwood (1939) shares your birthday. You are exuberant, energetic, outgoing and passionate. Your approach to things is refreshing and upbeat. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory of your life. Let go of people, places and things from the past that have held you back.

