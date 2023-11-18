The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023

Chicago outoors: Great egret detail, IL lake sturgeon, Bassmaster’s 1st “Million Dollar Man”

Paul Vriend photographing a great egret in flight, Illinois’ effort to reestablish lake sturgeon and Bassmaster’s 1st “Million Dollar Man,” Larrry Nixon retiring from competitive fishing are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outoors: Great egret detail, IL lake sturgeon, Bassmaster’s 1st “Million Dollar Man”
A greeat egret in flight, as photographed in detail. Credit: Paul Vriend

A greeat egret in flight, as photographed in detail.

Paul Vriend

Bowman’s outdoor notes for Nov. 18, 2023. WOTW photo attached

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend emailed the photo above, noting, “Here’s a good look at the wing-bone structure of a great egret flying towards the camera.” The photo was taken at Highland Heron Rookery in Indiana.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@@BowmanOutside).

BIG NUMBER

4,600: Young lake sturgeon tagged earlier this month at the Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery. They will stocked in the Illinois River and its tributaries. Lake sturgeon are endangered in Illinois.

LAST WORD

“There is absolutely nothing in this world that I would trade for my career in professional tournament fishing, This entire journey — from being in Bassmaster Magazine for exposure, to being on television on TNN, to where the sport is today — has been truly amazing.

“I’ve had the chance to educate fans and anglers across every state in the United States except for one in my time and (have) also been to Japan three times, which is really cool to say.”

Larry Nixon, Bassmaster’s first “Million Dollar Man,” on retiring from competitive fishing

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Sunday, Nov. 19: First season, firearm deer season, ends

BIRDING

Today, Nov. 18: Openlands’ bird walk commemorating the 10th anniversary of Birds in the My Neighborhood program, openlands.org/event/birds-in-my-neighborhood-10-year-anniversary-bird-walk/. The program needs volunteers to work with students, more at openlands.org/programs/birds-in-my-neighborhood/.

ILLUMINATION

Today, Nov. 18: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, it runs through Jan. 6. Electric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.

Next Up In News
Voice of the CTA Lee Crooks isn’t a familiar name, but we’ve been listening to him for over two decades
Woman dies in Douglas apartment fire
City’s official Christmas tree lights up Millennium Park
Chicago cops tied to Oath Keepers barred from testifying in court, Kim Foxx decides
Passengers have no answers on cause of CTA Yellow Line crash
‘Stickler’ defense? Opening statements wrap in Burke trial, feds begin calling witnesses
The Latest
Magic_Bulls_Basketball.jpg
Columnists
Zach LaVine isn’t the problem — the Bulls are
Now that it has become a foregone conclusion that LaVine won’t finish the season — or the year or maybe the month — in a Bulls uniform, the time has come to look at the other side of the coin. The non-basketball side.
By Scoop Jackson
 
AP23318426730984.jpg
College Sports
Loyola trying to ramble its way back
After an ugly season, coach Drew Valentine is looking to return the Ramblers to their recent heights.
By Kyle Williams
 
Rick Telander book cover
Sports Saturday
Poem is where the heart is for our Rick Telander
Sun-Times sports columnist finishes decades-long passion project by publishing book of poetry for children
By Rick Telander
 
merlin_101361592.jpg
Bears
Bears could follow Lions’ road to contention
With Rams cast-off Jared Goff at quarterback, the Lions have turned it around by building solid offensive and defensive lines that gives them balance on offense and a chance to make the most of every weapon they have.
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_117251407.jpg
Bears
Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4
Defensive end Montez Sweat had a full week of preparation after short weeks against the Saints and Panthers. But he’ll be up against a quality Lions offensive line, anchored by Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell.
By Mark Potash
 