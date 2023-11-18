Chicago outoors: Great egret detail, IL lake sturgeon, Bassmaster’s 1st “Million Dollar Man”

Bowman’s outdoor notes for Nov. 18, 2023. WOTW photo attached

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend emailed the photo above, noting, “Here’s a good look at the wing-bone structure of a great egret flying towards the camera.” The photo was taken at Highland Heron Rookery in Indiana.

BIG NUMBER

4,600: Young lake sturgeon tagged earlier this month at the Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery. They will stocked in the Illinois River and its tributaries. Lake sturgeon are endangered in Illinois.

LAST WORD

“There is absolutely nothing in this world that I would trade for my career in professional tournament fishing, This entire journey — from being in Bassmaster Magazine for exposure, to being on television on TNN, to where the sport is today — has been truly amazing.

“I’ve had the chance to educate fans and anglers across every state in the United States except for one in my time and (have) also been to Japan three times, which is really cool to say.”

Larry Nixon, Bassmaster’s first “Million Dollar Man,” on retiring from competitive fishing

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Sunday, Nov. 19: First season, firearm deer season, ends

BIRDING

Today, Nov. 18: Openlands’ bird walk commemorating the 10th anniversary of Birds in the My Neighborhood program, openlands.org/event/birds-in-my-neighborhood-10-year-anniversary-bird-walk/. The program needs volunteers to work with students, more at openlands.org/programs/birds-in-my-neighborhood/.

ILLUMINATION

Today, Nov. 18: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, it runs through Jan. 6. Electric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.