Saturday, November 18, 2023
Glowing parade floats, twinkling marching bands illuminate Mag Mile for Lights Festival: photos

The annual festival was lit by more than a million bulbs as hundreds of marching band members, dozens of floats and, of course, Santa Claus himself paraded by on Michigan Avenue.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Santa Claus rides by on a float Saturday at the annual Festival Lights parade along the Magnificent Mile.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival glowed, twinkled, beamed and blinked on Saturday for parade goers looking to get into the holiday sprit.

The festival featured more than a million lights, appearances by Disney characters, hundreds of marching band members, 200 decorated trees, 40 floats and, of course, Santa Claus on his sleigh.

A parade goer plays the drums during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on North Michigan Avenue in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person dressed as Goofy waves to the crowd during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on North Michigan Avenue.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A member of the Cullman Bearcat Band performs during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A kid stands on the shoulders of a parade goer to watch the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A member of Sister Sledge greets crowds during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Parade goers with CN walk with a train-themed float during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A parade goer hangs onto a wheel during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

