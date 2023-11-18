Glowing parade floats, twinkling marching bands illuminate Mag Mile for Lights Festival: photos
The annual festival was lit by more than a million bulbs as hundreds of marching band members, dozens of floats and, of course, Santa Claus himself paraded by on Michigan Avenue.
The annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival glowed, twinkled, beamed and blinked on Saturday for parade goers looking to get into the holiday sprit.
The festival featured more than a million lights, appearances by Disney characters, hundreds of marching band members, 200 decorated trees, 40 floats and, of course, Santa Claus on his sleigh.
