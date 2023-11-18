Glowing parade floats, twinkling marching bands illuminate Mag Mile for Lights Festival: photos

The annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival glowed, twinkled, beamed and blinked on Saturday for parade goers looking to get into the holiday sprit.

The festival featured more than a million lights, appearances by Disney characters, hundreds of marching band members, 200 decorated trees, 40 floats and, of course, Santa Claus on his sleigh.

A parade goer plays the drums during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on North Michigan Avenue in the Streeterville neighborhood. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person dressed as Goofy waves to the crowd during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on North Michigan Avenue. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A member of the Cullman Bearcat Band performs during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A kid stands on the shoulders of a parade goer to watch the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A member of Sister Sledge greets crowds during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Parade goers with CN walk with a train-themed float during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times