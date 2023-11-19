Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is yet another great day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others! In particular, you will like talking to people from other cultures and different countries because you’re eager to learn something. Partners and close friends are supportive. Great day to explore the arts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re high visibility. In fact, you look mahvelous, darling! People might approach you to help them at work or invest in their ideas, especially ideas related to the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or the arts. (Keep in mind that you make a great impression on others, which can be useful.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do something different to expand your world. In particular, if you can’t travel, you will enjoy seeing the creative work of others in museums, galleries or craft fairs. This is a lovely, romantic day. Look for ways to have fun and socialize with someone special.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will enjoy entertaining at home, especially if you can relax in a laid-back way. Someone might have interesting ideas related to your health or even your pet. Be willing to accept help from someone, especially if it’s about making your home more beautiful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Make a point of enjoying the company of partners and close friends because it’s a great day to socialize and talk to people. In particular, fun events and an appreciation of the arts will delight. Grab a movie. See some sports events. Enjoy fun times with kids.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might have a financial advantage, especially related to real estate or a family business. By the same token, you might also spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. (Keep your receipts.) Family discussions will be interesting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a romantic day! Reach out to someone you care for and make plans for a date or a fun diversion. You will also enjoy playful times with children. If you have a chance to express your own creative talents, by all means do so. (Slip away on a mini-vacation if you can.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a marvelous day for a hidden, secret love affair because it’s a romantic day. Reach out to someone and have fun. People are more likely to enjoy the arts because their appreciation of beauty is heightened. (Meanwhile, you feel very private.) Wink, wink.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will love learning something new. You’ll also love teaching and explaining something or sharing your ideas with others because you have something to say. Short trips will please you. You want to be stimulated by new ideas!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Business and commerce are favored today because you’re full of excellent money-making ideas. You might also impress someone in authority with your ideas, especially if you want to make something look more attractive. People will listen to you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

By all means, travel for pleasure if you can. And if you can’t go far, explore your own neighborhood. Get out and enjoy the company of others, especially if you can see the arts and crafts that others do. Your appreciation of beauty is heightened, which is why you will enjoy parks, beautiful buildings and galleries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You make a great impression on people in authority even though you yourself are being low key. Someone might be impressed with your research? They might even pay money for what you have done, especially if it’s related to the arts or the entertainment world.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Adam Driver (1983) shares your birthday. You’re a born crusader who loves a revolutionary cause. You want to make a difference. You’ll be glad to know that this year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means new beginnings, adventures and major changes! Keep your eyes open for new opportunities.

