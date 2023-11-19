14-year-old boy shot multiple times

A 14-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital around 1 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. He would not share details about the shooting with officers, including where it happened, according to police.
No one is in custody, police said.
