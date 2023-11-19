The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
14-year-old boy shot multiple times

The teen would not share details about the shooting with officers, including where it happened, according to police.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A 14-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital around 1 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. He would not share details about the shooting with officers, including where it happened, according to police.

No one is in custody, police said.

The Latest
Casting the offbeat Joaquin Phoenix signifies that “Napoleon” won’t always portray its title character as heroic.
Movies and TV
Magnificent ‘Napoleon’ depicts leader as brilliant general, ambitious statesman and sniveling little weasel
Joaquin Phoenix riveting in the title role of director Ridley Scott’s violent, sometimes hilarious epic.
By Richard Roeper
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Brighton Park man charged in triple fatal shooting
Jesus Franco is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men earlier this month.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
3 teens among 10 people shot in overnight violence
Among the victims is a 16-year-old boy who was killed in the Austin neighborhood.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
A Chicago police SUV
Crime
Chicago cop, child injured in Southwest Side crash
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 47th Street when a woman drove into oncoming traffic and struck the officer’s squad car, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Chargers
Bears
Three keys for Bears against the Lions
Quarterback Justin Fields is returning after missing four starts because of a dislocated right thumb. The Bears would be wise to give him easy throws to knock off some rust.
By Patrick Finley
 