The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Man facing murder charges after attacking fellow resident at Joliet nursing home

William Paschall, 71, was in the laundry room at Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1314 Rowell Ave., when he got into an argument with a 61-year-old man over his use of the washing machine.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Man facing murder charges after attacking fellow resident at Joliet nursing home
Joliet police officers shot a man who they say was firing a handgun on April 8, 2023.

Joliet police Facebook photo

A resident at a Joliet nursing home is facing murder charges after allegedly attacking another resident over laundry Friday night.

William Paschall, 71, was in the laundry room at Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1314 Rowell Ave., when he got into an argument with a 61-year-old man over his use of the washing machine, Joliet police said.

Paschall allegedly punched the man in the head several times with his walker. A staff member attempted to intervene but was unable to stop the attack.

The man fell to the floor and was unresponsive. Staff at the facility provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived at the scene. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Paschall was arrested and was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older.

Next Up In News
Rosalynn Carter, former first lady influential during White House years, dies at 96
$1,200 gold coin dropped at Salvation Army red kettle in Libertyville
Brighton Park man charged in triple fatal shooting
14-year-old boy shot multiple times
3 teens among 10 people shot in overnight violence
Chicago cop, child injured in Southwest Side crash
The Latest
Packers quarterback Jordan Love, left, and teammates celebrate after a play against the Chargers.
NFL
Packers top Chargers 23-20 on Jordan Love’s late TD pass
Love went 27 of 40 and became the first Packer to throw for more than 300 yards since Aaron Rodgers had a 341-yard day against the Bears on Dec. 12, 2021.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
Ty Berry, shown in a file photo, led Northwestern with 14 points in Sunday’s loss to Mississippi State.
College Sports
Northwestern falls to Mississippi State, 66-57, in Hall of Fame Tip-Off final
Ty Berry scored 14 points to lead Northwestern.
By Associated Press
 
Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Lions.
Bears
Bears fall apart late in 31-26 loss to Lions in QB Justin Fields’ return
The Bears blew a 26-14 lead with under four minutes left in the game.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus reacts from the sideline Sunday.
Bears
On verge of breakthrough, Matt Eberflus’ Bears blow lead and lose
On Day 663, progress. In Game 28, a step forward. And then, not.
By Patrick Finley
 
Metea Valley’s Will Ashford (22) shoots and hits a three against Conant.
High School Basketball
Steadying forces: A look at 17 seniors ready to take a step up this season
This is the group that impressed as juniors with breakthrough seasons. They are productive, go-to players for their respective teams, but they’re not household names in the high school basketball world just yet.
By Joe Henricksen
 