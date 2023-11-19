Man facing murder charges after attacking fellow resident at Joliet nursing home

A resident at a Joliet nursing home is facing murder charges after allegedly attacking another resident over laundry Friday night.

William Paschall, 71, was in the laundry room at Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1314 Rowell Ave., when he got into an argument with a 61-year-old man over his use of the washing machine, Joliet police said.

Paschall allegedly punched the man in the head several times with his walker. A staff member attempted to intervene but was unable to stop the attack.

The man fell to the floor and was unresponsive. Staff at the facility provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived at the scene. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Paschall was arrested and was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older.

