Northwestern falls to Mississippi State, 66-57, in Hall of Fame Tip-Off final

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Freshman Josh Hubbard put up a career-high 29 points to help Mississippi State pull away from Northwestern, 66-57 to win the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hubbard hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc and was 7-for-7 from the free throw line and has scored in double figures in his last four games.

After Brooks Barnhizer hit from distance to put Northwestern in front, 48-47 with seven minutes left, Hubbard took over, feeding Cameron Matthews and Jimmy Bell Jr. for layups, then knocking down a 3 of his own to put the Bulldogs up 54-48. Over the closing stretch Hubbard scored 11 points, going 4-for-4 from the line.

Dashawn Davis scored 11 points and D.J. Jeffries pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0), who shot 23 of 49 from the field (46.9%), including 8 of 22 from distance (36.4%).

Ty Berry scored 14 points to lead Northwestern (4-1). Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg each added 13 points and Langborg dished four assists.

Mississippi State plays host to Nicholls Friday. Northwestern plays Northern Illinois on Nov. 27.

