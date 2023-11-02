Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you want to make changes at home or within the family. You might also have clever ideas about a family business. You certainly have the energy to make things happen; however, when it comes to getting funds and assistance from others, double check everything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a vibrant and optimistic day for you. In fact, you will attract people to you who are energetic and upbeat! You can expect to be successful in dealing with members of the general public. However, be leery of anyone who is making rash promises that seem to be too good to be true.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will accomplish a lot because you have the energy and drive to work, especially because you’re motivated to boost your earnings. Some of you want to spend extra money on vacations, social outings, sports or something to do with your kids. “Let the good times roll!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars, which makes you feel invigorated and ready to act. In particular, you’re drawn to enjoyable, social occasions, especially vacations or fun-filled activities. Romance looks promising. Make time to play!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to entertain at home, whether you have friends and family over, or you have a group meeting at your home for another reason. In fact, group activities that are charitable to others will appeal to you because you’ll feel gratified to help someone in need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A discussion with a female friend will be lively and to the point today. In fact, if you share your hopes and dreams for the future, this person might give you feedback that will help you with your future goals. This is a great day to make plans because you feel optimistic!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have some excellent moneymaking ideas because you’re thinking positive and you’re ambitious. However, it is possible to overestimate something today. Therefore, if you think something is too much of a longshot, it probably is.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Life is positive now because Jupiter is opposite your sign, and this improves your success in many endeavors because Jupiter will help you go after what you want in the material world. It will also help you to encounter a wide variety of people, most of whom will be helpful to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you are in a position to do fundraising or to get someone else to lend a hand to help a third party, you will be able to do this today, especially because you want to help those who are less fortunate. Either way, look for ways to benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A popular day, and everyone wants to see your face! Many of you will be involved in competitive sports or physical situations related to teams and groups. Whatever the case, you want to win! Enjoy social outings and fun times with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You look attractive to others today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. However, be careful you don’t bite off more than you can chew out of sheer enthusiasm. (It will be easy to do this.) Meanwhile, you are pumped to work hard and accomplish as much as possible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Accept all invitations to party and schmooze with others because you feel sociable today. This is also an excellent day to travel or make travel plans because you want to go places. Let’s hope for the best!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor David Schwimmer (1966) shares your birthday. You are creative, spontaneous and talented. You love the excitement of change and new beginnings in your own life and even in the lives of others. This is a slower-paced year for you. Rest and rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness, especially in relationships.

