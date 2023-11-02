Promising high school basketball players emerge at annual Pangos camp

The Pangos Midwest All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp serves a purpose. The event brings together the majority of the top underclassmen throughout the area with a sprinkling of a few top-tier out-of-state talents.

The superlatives coming out of this camp each year are often a bit over-the-top. These types of camps, after all, are pick-up games featuring players who have never played together, without coaches, lightly officiated and with plenty of players on the rosters who aren’t exactly “all-star” material.

However, the Pangos Camp does provide a snapshot of who many of the top young players are in the state and puts them together under one roof. Here are several observations from the camp that took place in October.

Another freshman to watch

There has been a whole lot of buzz surrounding the freshman class in Illinois, including the much-talked-about trio of Bolingbrooks’ Davion Thompson, Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Kenwood’s Devin Cleveland. But there is another freshman who needs to be included among the top-shelf talent in the Class of 2027: Young’s Howard Williams.

The 6-5 Williams was terrific at the recent Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp. He also brings something the other ballyhooed youngsters don’t: legitimate size.

With an impressive body for a young prospect, Williams showcased a variety of ways to score as a shot-making wing. He finished and showed flashes of nifty footwork around the rim, squared up and knocked down both mid-range jumpers and extended range out to the three-point line.

Williams is one of several talented young players in coach Tyrone Slaughter’s program, including the sophomore trio of Marquis Clark, Nasir Rankin and RicoAntonio D’Alessandro. All three sophomores, along with Williams, were named to Pangos Top 30 Cream of the Crop All-Star Game.

Plus, keep an eye on intriguing 6-8 freshman Noah Emmanuel who certainly looks the part of a prospect. The upside of Emmanuel is eye-opening with how he moves at his size.

When you factor in this young corps of players, along with top five junior prospect Antonio Munoz, the Dolphins will be a team that looks a whole lot different in February than it does when the season tips in November.

Simeon’s latest star

When watching Simeon’s Andre Tyler, it’s so difficult to not continue the “What might have been” conversation in regard to St. Rita basketball.

The talent loss has been well documented. High-major prospects James Brown (North Carolina), Morez Johnson (Thornton) and Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State), along with junior star Melvin Bell, made headlines when they all departed for prep schools. The defections are unlike anything we’ve seen in Illinois high school basketball.

But the departure of others, particularly Tyler, can’t be discounted as soul-crushing for a basketball program that was burgeoning with Division I talent.

Tyler hasn’t been talked about quite as much as a few others in the sophomore class, but he’s certainly a top 10 prospect in the class. He’s a big 6-4 guard with an emerging all-around game and is Simeon’s next star under first-year coach Tim Flowers.

Putting Manley back on the radar

Luther Head was a bonafide star at Manley two decades ago. Might Manley have its first legitimate prospect since the 6-3 guard headed to Illinois in 2001?

There is still plenty of raw in 6-6 Jaali Love, but the blossoming prospect has vastly improved his skill with the ball and has the mechanics in place as a shooter. Expect a big season ahead for Love and a whole lot more attention on the recruiting front as he picked up his first Division I offer from LIU-Brooklyn.

Sophomores living up to the hype

They were two of the biggest freshman stars last year, and Rajan Roberts and Jamson Coulter didn’t disappoint at the Pangos Camp.

Roberts, who has transferred from Proviso West to Kenwood, via Joliet West, is an old fashioned powerful downhill scoring guard.

When it comes to Coulter, you’re talking about a warrior. He plays hard and keeps making progress with his jumper. More than anything, the 6-2 guard, who averaged 12 points a game last season, is an absolute “gamer” who you want on your side. You can’t help but love his competitive nature.

Hinsdale Central’s Ben Oosterbaan (12) defends as Proviso West’s Rajan Roberts (3) moves the ball. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Trevians reload

New Trier has won 63 games the past two years and has lost a lot of talent to graduation. But the Trevians remain the Central Suburban League South favorite and are poised for another big win total this season.

A big reason for that optimism is the development of sophomore Christopher Kirkpatrick. The 6-3 guard is an unsung prospect thus far in the Class of 2026, but he won’t be for long. He put together an outstanding summer and impressed at the Pangos Camp.

The top sophmores

Benet’s Gabe Sularski and Marist’s Stephen Brown were on hand at the Pangos Camp and again showed why they are the two best prospects in the sophomore class. It will be fun for East Suburban Catholic Conference fans to watch these two this winter.

Speaking of Brown and Marist, while he’s not a talked-about name in the sophomore class, keep an eye on TJ Tate. The 5-10 point guard can really go and is a floor general.

Public Leaguer to watch

A young name to watch in the city is Lamarion Carpenter at Clark. He’s just a freshman, but the 6-2 combo guard is the best of a young crop of players for coach Terry Head.

De La Salle’s bright future

De La Salle coach Gary DeCesare will lean heavily on a senior group this season. But after watching sophomores Charles Barnes, a wiry, long and active 6-5 wing with some touch, guard Morgan Travis, and 6-5 big-bodied Jordan Shaw at the Pangos Camp, the Meteors will be a sleeper in the Chicago Catholic League this winter.

The prospect excitement for Barnes, however, is real. He’s just starting to tap into his high upside and has the look and body type of a player who will continue to grow.

Northern star

Hello, Adam Anwar. The strides this 6-7 sophomore from McHenry has made in the past six months is sizable.

He’s always shown the potential as a stretch 4-man who will ultimately be able to space the floor with time and maturity. But it’s coming along faster and the confidence is growing. Anwar is a legitimate prospect to watch going forward in a program that has some nice young pieces in the pipeline.

