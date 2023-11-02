Classes canceled after ceiling collapses at Lockport Township High School central campus, no injuries reported

Students were dismissed Thursday morning after a classroom ceiling collapsed in Lockport Township High School District 205’s freshman center in southwest suburban Lockport.

The plaster ceiling of a third-floor classroom collapsed sometime overnight at the central campus in Lockport, one of the district’s two campuses, school officials said.

No students or staff members were present when the collapse happened, and no one was injured, officials said.

“When staff members and building administrators became aware of this collapse, Lockport Township High School District 205 immediately began to take steps to ensure student and staff safety,” Supt. Robert McBride said in a social media post.

“After an initial assessment of the situation ... we dismissed students from school at central campus out of an abundance of caution.”

Fire officials, city inspectors and forensic engineers will continue to look for potential damage in the rest of the building, the district said.

The district did not give a timeline for when classes would resume.

The central campus was built in 1909 and had major additions in 1930 and 1953, the district’s website said. The school includes an indoor swimming pool and athletic fields are within walking distance. In the fall of 1997, the central campus was renamed District 205 Freshman Center.