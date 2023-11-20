The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:30 to 9 a.m. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might want to hide or keep a low profile. Something might happen that makes you feel unloved or a bit lonely or cut off from others. This is just a fleeting moment in your reality. Relax. Meanwhile, you might have excellent ideas about dealing with shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel discouraged by something that a friend or someone older says to you today. If not a friend, this person could be someone in a group or an organization. Fortunately, a partner, spouse or close friend might have practical advice for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This morning is a poor time to ask for approval from bosses, parents and authority figures because these exchanges might be stifled. Fortunately, you personally can be effective at your job today (or any task) because you see new ways of doing things and new ways of using available resources.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

News from the media, or your encounters with someone from another country, or possibly, something related to legal matters or the courts might discourage you. Fortunately, this is temporary. Relax. Meanwhile, you might learn something from or about your kids today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do not be discouraged by financial matters or debt because this is a temporary situation. Meanwhile, you can see ways to make improvements at home or within your family. You might see a new bottom line, as it were, perhaps improved ways of doing things. New resources might be available to you. It’s all good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t be discouraged by partners and close friends today, or even members of the general public because they might rain on your parade. Someone might be too busy telling you why you can’t do something instead of why you can. Fortunately, you’re in an optimistic, brave frame of mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something to do with work, or your health, might be a bit onerous today. It could be tough talking to bosses or supervisors. This might even be why you start to look for new sources of income or even a different job? Meanwhile, today can see new uses for something that you own.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take a realistic look in the mirror because you might see how to improve your appearance. You might also see how to improve your closest relationships. Meanwhile, relations with your kids might be challenging today. Social situations might disappoint.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is not a good day to ask an older family member or a parent for approval because this conversation might not flow smoothly or the way you want. In fact, your responsibility for someone in the family might be more onerous today. Cope as best you can.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might feel discouraged or worried. Remember: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Meanwhile, help from a friend or a group is possible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be discouraged about finances, your earnings or cash flow today. (Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?) Fortunately, bosses and authority figures might help you see new ways of doing something. Saved by the bell?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This morning might be challenging for you. You might feel cut off from others, perhaps even lonely. Please know that this is a fleeting situation and is virtually gone by the end of the day. Stay positive!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Guitarist Joe Walsh (1947) shares your birthday. You are forceful, dynamic and energetic — but also, modest. You like luxurious comforts. This is a year to rest for you because it’s your chance to rejuvenate yourself. You will also focus on business and personal close relationships and partnerships. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness.

