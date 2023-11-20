The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Adjusting a deer stand to scrapes pays off with a big buck

Nolan Lenc took advantage of moving a deer stand slightly to adjust to the scrapes of a big buck to earn Buck of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Nolan Lenc with his 11-point buck from Woodford County. Provided photo

Nolan Lenc with his 11-point buck from Woodford County.

Provided

“Sometimes it all goes to plan!” Jim Lenc emailed.

It certainly did for his son Nolan Lenc, 27, of LaGrange.

Nolan arrowed an 11-point buck in Woodford County earlier this month.

“After targeting this deer most of the year we found him using same scrape trail the last few weeks,” Jim emailed. “We moved a stand about 30 yards off that scrape and waited for the right wind, sure enough after passing on two other bucks that morning [the 11-point] showed up.”

Deer make scrapes wiith by pawing with their hooves to bare soild, then deposit scent that sends messages, sort of marking their territory.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories or (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago hunting, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).

