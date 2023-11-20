Adjusting a deer stand to scrapes pays off with a big buck

“Sometimes it all goes to plan!” Jim Lenc emailed.

It certainly did for his son Nolan Lenc, 27, of LaGrange.

Nolan arrowed an 11-point buck in Woodford County earlier this month.

“After targeting this deer most of the year we found him using same scrape trail the last few weeks,” Jim emailed. “We moved a stand about 30 yards off that scrape and waited for the right wind, sure enough after passing on two other bucks that morning [the 11-point] showed up.”

Deer make scrapes wiith by pawing with their hooves to bare soild, then deposit scent that sends messages, sort of marking their territory.

Nolan Lenc with his 11-point buck from Woodford County. Provided

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories or (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago hunting, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

