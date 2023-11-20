The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Maryland drops out of women’s basketball poll for first time since 2010-11 season

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team, becoming the unanimous choice this week.

By  Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
   
Maryland coach Brenda Frese talks with guard Lavender Briggs.

Jessica Hill/AP

Maryland’s 13-year run in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll has come to an end after a week that saw more chaos in the Top 25.

The Terrapins had been ranked for 251 consecutive weeks — the second longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn — before falling out on Monday. Maryland had been in every poll since the start of the 2010-11 season, but lost to the Huskies by 32 on Thursday before edging Syracuse on Sunday. It was the sixth-longest run ever in the AP Top 25.

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team, becoming the unanimous choice this week. The Gamecocks earned all 36 first-place votes and now have the second-longest streak in the poll at 209 straight weeks, behind only UConn’s streak of 567 weeks.

UCLA moved up one spot to No. 2, the highest ranking in program history.

Then-No. 2 Iowa and fourth-ranked Utah dropped their first games of the season, meaning eight of the preseason top 10 teams all have lost at least once already this season. It’s the most losses for the preseason top 10 in the first two weeks of the season in the past 20 years. In 2004-05, seven of the original top 10 lost in the first few weeks.

UCLA is the only other original member of the top 10 besides South Carolina not to lose yet. The Bruins face UConn on Friday at a tournament in the Cayman Islands.

Colorado, Stanford and Iowa rounded out the top five. It’s the Buffaloes’ best ranking since the final poll of the 1995 season when the team was No. 2.

Reigning national champion LSU was seventh. followed by USC and Virginia Tech. Utah and North Carolina State were tied at No. 10.

Kansas State jumped into the poll at No. 16 after its win over Iowa. Mississippi State re-entered at No. 25 while Creighton joined Maryland in falling out of the poll.

THE TOP 25

1. South Carolina (36 first-place votes) 3-0

2. UCLA 4-0

3. Colorado 4-0

4. Stanford 4-0

5. Iowa 4-1

6. UConn 3-1

7. LSU 4-1

8. Southern Cal 3-0

9. Virginia Tech 2-1

10. Utah 4-1

10. NC State 4-0

12. Texas 4-0

13. Florida St. 4-0

14. Baylor 3-0

15. Ohio St. 2-1

16. Kansas St 4-0

17. Notre Dame 3-1

18. North Carolina 4-0

19. Tennessee 3-1

20. Louisville 4-0

21. Indiana 3-1

22. Oklahoma 5-0

23. Washington St 5-0

24. Mississippi 4-1

25. Mississippi St. 5-0

