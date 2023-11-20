The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
MLB Sports White Sox

Cardinals reach $10 million deal with former White Sox RHP Lance Lynn

The deal includes a club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.

By  Dave Skretta | Associated Press
   
SHARE Cardinals reach $10 million deal with former White Sox RHP Lance Lynn
The Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals began the retooling of their starting rotation Monday by agreeing to a one-year deal with former White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn that brings the right-hander back to the club that drafted him, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical, said Lynn will make $10 million this season. The deal includes a club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.

The 36-year-old Lynn was the 39th overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2008 draft, broke into the big leagues with the club three years later — when the Cardinals won the World Series — and became an All-Star while winning 72 games over six seasons. Lynn has since spent time with the Twins, Yankees, Rangers and White Sox before finishing this past season with the Dodgers.

