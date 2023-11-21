The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Glory hallelujah! Wonderful opportunities await you. If you’re dealing with inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues, move forward with confidence! Expect to get what you want. Today is a wonderful day to succeed at whatever you’re doing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your relations with partners, close friends and even members of the general public will be effective today. Indeed, someone else might help you in ways you never dreamed of. In particular, you can do something to improve your closest relationships in a meaningful way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t hesitate to initiate things and get as much done as possible today because whatever you do, you can make a difference! You can improve your health. You can improve your job. You can settle disputes, especially related to pets. This is a power day for you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day for those of you in the hospitality industry, the entertainment world or show business. Likewise, it’s a strong day if you work with children. Don’t hesitate to explore your options because doors will open for you. Apply for a job! (Do get out of bed.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for important family discussions, especially if you want to bring about improvements to the family dynamic. Likewise, it’s the perfect day to make changes and improvements to your home, including starting renovations or doing something major. Surprise support might come your way?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Think big and go after what you want today! Apply for a job. Make your pitch. Reach out to someone. Whatever you do will likely be successful because you are bold, direct, persuasive and convincing. Life is about timing — and today is the day. “Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions about salary, earnings, cash flow or financial speculation will be powerful for you. Believe in what you’re doing. Likewise, you might want to make dramatic changes or improvements to something that you own. If so — go right ahead! The gods are with you today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an auspicious day, especially for your sign. It’s the perfect day to apply for a job, make your pitch, ask for support, take a stand or do whatever is important to you because you will likely succeed. Surprise invitations and changes to social occasions might occur. Sports might hold a surprise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A few surprises might occur at home today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Stock the fridge because unexpected company might drop by. Meanwhile, whatever happens might turn out to your advantage!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Groups or individual friends might help you in an important way today. They might give you practical support or advice. They might even inspire you to change your goals for the future? Whatever the case, don’t be afraid to think big today and go after what you want. You can make things happen!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ambition is aroused, which is why you are confident today. This is a good thing because you will be effective in whatever you do. Expect a miracle! Opportunities to travel for pleasure might fall in your lap. You will certainly impress bosses and VIPs. Don’t hesitate to advocate reforms or improvements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Whatever happens today, especially related to legal matters, higher education, publishing, the media or even medicine will benefit you. You will have the ability to cut through red tape and achieve your goals. Practical support and benefits from others will also come your way. Lucky you!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Isabel May (2000) shares your birthday. You are powerful, dynamic and you mean business. Nevertheless, you are also puckish and playful. This is a lovely year for you because it’s all about socializing and enjoying your life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends might reappear to rekindle friendships.

