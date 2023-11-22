Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9 a.m. to noon Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Travel will appeal in the next few weeks — no question. So, if you’re able to get outta Dodge, by all means, do so! This is because you have a strong urge now to explore your world and learn new things. You want to meet new faces and see new places!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and for the next four weeks, your interest in financial matters, shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance matters will be stronger than usual. You can use this time to clear up loose ends and red-tape details.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’ll need more sleep in the next four weeks because the sun is now opposite your sign. However, this polarized position of the sun gives you greater objectivity to see your style of relating to those who are closest to you. You can use this advantage to improve your closest relationships.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Roll up your sleeves because you’re going to bust your buns working hard in the next four weeks. You will set your standards high, which is why you want to be as efficient and effective as possible. You might also see ways to improve your health. Major bonus!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Explore your creative skills and seek out ways to have fun in the next four weeks! Vacations, social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids will appeal. This same window of time will be a strong focus for romantic opportunities as well. Yay you!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home, family and your private life are your main focus in the next four weeks. Expect family discussions and interactions with parents and older family members. However, some of you will also seek privacy and downtime. Memories of your youth will surface.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Fasten your seatbelt because the next four weeks are busy! Your daily pace will accelerate with errands, visits, short trips, increased interaction with siblings and relatives plus reading, writing and studying. “Shops must be visited! Money must be spent!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus on money, cash flow as well as your personal belongings will be stronger than usual in the next four weeks. You might have some excellent money-making ideas. You might check out a new job. Fortunately, with Mars in your sign, you’ll have lots of drive, confidence and energy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Once a year the Sun is in your sign for four weeks. That time has arrived! This means it’s your turn to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. You will also feel rejuvenated, energetic and enthusiastic! (Obviously, use this time to go after what you want.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because your personal year is drawing to a close, the next four weeks, before your birthday arrives, is a lovely window for you to be contemplative and think about what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Ideas?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks, especially with younger people. Enjoy interactions with others as well as increased involvement with clubs, groups and organizations. This is also an excellent time to think of future goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For the next four weeks, the sun is at the top of your chart, casting you in a flattering spotlight. This means others will be impressed with you even if you don’t do anything special. This can happen only once a year for you, so do take advantage of this opportunity!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (1965) shares your birthday. You are confident and independent. You like to do things your own way and make your own rules. This is a year of work. Simplify your life. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Stay organized in order to accomplish your goals.

