Daryl Hall granted temporary restraining order against Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates

Daryl Hall has been granted a temporary restraining order against his Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates.

Though court documents have been sealed, the website for the Davidson County Chancery Court Clerk and Master’s Office in Tennessee verifies that Hall filed a complaint against Oates and requested the restraining order Nov. 16.

In the suit, Hall also named Oates’ longtime wife, Aimee Oates, and Richard Flynn, in their capacities as co-trustees of The John W. Oates TISA Trust. The restraining order was issued Nov. 17 and summonses were issued to the couple at a Nashville home on Monday, according to the website.

Maria M. Salas, the office’s public records request coordinator, said in an email Wednesday that a hearing has been scheduled for the morning of Nov. 30.

Reps for Hall and Oates could not be reached for comment.

The duo behind upbeat, danceable tunes including “Kiss on My List,” “You Make My Dreams” and “Rich Girl” released their debut studio album “Whole Oats” in 1972. Six of their singles — including “Out of Touch” and “Maneater” — have topped Billboard’s Hot 100. In 2014, the duo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Hall and Oates first crossed paths in Philadelphia in 1967, when both booked gigs with their respective bands, Hall told The Independent in 1998. When a fight involving gunfire broke out, the musicians, Temple University students at the time, met while exiting the venue via an elevator.

Last year, Hall told the Los Angeles Times that he had no plans to record with Oates, though he left room for the possibility. “Time will tell.”

Hall said the two planned to collaborate on an album prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then “perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed. I’m more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John.”

Hall also expressed his disdain for being a duo to the outlet. “It’s very annoying to be a duo, because people always say, ‘Oh, you’re the tall one, you’re the short one. You’re the one that sings, you’re the one that doesn’t sing,’” he said. “You’re always compared to the other person. It works with comedy entities, like Laurel and Hardy or Abbott and Costello, but with music, it’s [messed] up, actually.”

In 2015, Hall and Oates sued granola-maker Early Bird Foods & Co. in federal court, accusing the company of violating trademark protections over its Haulin’ Oats cereal.

Read more at usatoday.com. Contributing: Associated Press

