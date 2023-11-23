Horoscope for Nov. 23, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Many of you might encounter travel restrictions or difficulties in dealing with red-tape situations related to travel, especially dealing with authority figures. Do be aware of this. (And never underestimate the power of courtesy.) Patience will be your best friend.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Issues related to banking, shared property, inheritances or insurance matters might be a thorn in your side. This is not an ideal day to make your pitch to get help from others or to borrow money or get a mortgage. People will be inclined to say, “Talk to the hand.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be patient with close friends, partners and spouses because people feel a little on edge and under pressure, especially dealing with authority figures, bosses, rules and regulations. You might feel there are too many demands being made of you? Slow down, take it easy, get things in perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This might be a challenging day at work for many of you or with any task that you set for yourself. No doubt rules, regulations and restrictions of some kind will be something that you have to deal with. Remember: What the large print giveth, the small print taketh away.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Social outings, sports events and anything related to children might create problems for you or extra responsibilities. Accept this and cope as best you can. That’s the secret. Negativity is wanting things to be different than the way they are. Once you see what the situation is, work with it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents and family members might be an increased responsibility for you. Or you might have to work harder to meet the demands of others, especially older family members. Roll up your sleeves and tackle home repairs and practical issues. Younger people might help.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s easy to fall into worry mode today. Life is fast-paced and you seem to have a lot on your plate. Fortunately, your ruler Venus is in your sign now making you patient, charming and diplomatic with everyone. Nevertheless, remember you have rights. You don’t have to please everyone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might feel a financial squeeze play today. The cost of food is high and people need to eat. In particular, raising kids and meeting their needs is also more challenging. Fortunately, Mars is in your sign giving you energy and drive; and you’re a problem solver!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the sun is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn, which can be discouraging. It means things won’t go your way, especially if you need approval from authority figures. However, relations with friends and groups will be warm and supportive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Fair Venus is at high noon in your chart now making you look attractive to others, especially authority figures. (In fact, some of you might strike up a romance or flirtation with a boss.) Nevertheless, today you feel cut off from others. Possibly forgotten. This is a fleeting dark moment. Relax.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Travel for pleasure appeals to you now. You’re keen to go after what you want. Nevertheless, friends or groups might create problems and increased responsibilities for you. Make time to listen to someone. Be a genuine listener.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This might be a tough day to deal with authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. You might not get what you ask for. Therefore, try to be as independent as possible. Travel plans will be energetic. Whatever happens, make a great impression on others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Vincent Cassel (1966) shares your birthday. You are honest, entertaining, adventurous and charming. You rarely back down from a challenge. This is a year of change, which means you must be flexible and ready to act fast. Trust your intuition. Expect to travel and expand your horizons. Let go of whatever holds you back.

