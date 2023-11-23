The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Dear Abby Advice Entertainment and Culture

Dear Abby: Sister has told lies about our family for years

There have been so many tall tales about her parents, siblings, etc., that some believe she needs medication.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Sister has told lies about our family for years
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: Over the years, my younger sister, “Hannah,” has been lying about some significant things, such as: She claims she was there alone with our dad when he died; that our older sister tried to talk her into signing herself into a state mental hospital; that my boyfriend was imaginary, etc.

Her most recent fabrication, told to an elderly relative, is that our mother put Hannah unattended on a plane from New York to Virginia when she was 12, with a layover in Philadelphia. She said a man on the plane befriended her and took her to the VIP lounge, where he gave her wine and abandoned her there. The trip was supposedly to go to our older sister’s to assist with a newborn baby.

A quick math check showed the baby wasn’t born until Hannah was 15. When that fact was presented to her, Hanna said, “Well, then the trip was for some other reason.” Our older sister says Hannah NEVER came to Virginia on a plane or otherwise. This most recent lie has bothered me more than the others because I thought Hannah was doing better.

Many people have suggested to her that she might benefit from medication, but she refuses to even consider that. Should I just let it go? I couldn’t say she was a danger to herself or others, so reporting her behavior wouldn’t get her the help she needs. — FAR FROM THE TRUTH

DEAR FAR: Your sister is a fabulist — someone who composes or relates fables and invents elaborate, untrue stories. From what you have described, she cannot help herself. Some people do this because they need to be the center of attention. You aren’t going to change Hannah, and medication won’t make her condition go away. Let it go.

DEAR ABBY: Three years ago, with the support of my wife, I voluntarily gave up driving. I have some minor memory problems and depth perception issues. I leave the house only when I walk the dog or my wife drives me somewhere. Being practically housebound has caused my mental health to deteriorate.

I would like to revisit this driving privileges issue with my wife. I will propose that I enroll in a remedial driving school to relearn my skills. My wife is dead set against it. I’m not sure she would be amenable to driving remediation. What do you think? — MISSES MOBILITY IN OHIO

DEAR MISSES MOBILITY: I can understand your wife’s reluctance to allow you to resume driving. Driving lessons may not be enough to compensate for your vision problem, and if there is a danger of your becoming lost (again) and winding up God knows where, you should not be behind the wheel.

This, however, DOESN’T mean you must remain imprisoned in the house. Explore what public transportation is available in your city. If it is not convenient, consider using a driving service — Uber and Lyft come to mind — to take you where you want to go. They are as simple to use as installing their apps and typing in your desired destination. Check them out. Many people of every age use and enjoy them.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Advice
Horoscope for Nov. 23, 2023
Dear Abby: I want teen girl to dress modestly at upcoming party
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023
Dear Abby: Mooching boss treats me like her unpaid chauffeur
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
Dear Abby: Bride, groom want shower but have no room for gifts
The Latest
A shopper passes by a sign that reads, “Entire store 30% off,” at the Water Tower Place in Streeterville on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Business
Black Friday is almost here. What to know about the holiday sales event’s history and evolution
The term “Black Friday” is several generations old, but it wasn’t always associated with the holiday retail frenzy that we know today.
By Associated Press
 
Gleicy Martinez of Venezuela at a small migrant tent community near a North Side police station
Other Views
Giving thanks for new neighbors — migrants — who are becoming part of Chicago and America
For many, the blessing is simply being here. They had a long journey and faced untold hardships to request asylum in America, the executive director of New Life Centers writes.
By Matt DeMateo
 
Keianti Darling (foreground), Joseph Thomas (back, left), Durrail Williams (back, right) and CRED graduate Brendan Taylor leave the worksite and return to the village of Ngouk Diama with kids trailing them.&nbsp;
Other Views
From the South Side to Senegal to build a school
Keianti Darling, Durrail Williams and Joseph Thomas are members of Chicago CRED, a group that works to reduce gun violence. Recently, they traveled to Senegal on a service trip to build a school.
By Joseph ThomasKeianti Darling, and 1 more
 
From left to right, Johan Delgado, Michel Sandoval, Wilmer Morales, Ruth Lamour, and Andres Uzcategu discuss plans for the day at Ruth Lamour’s home in Austin, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Ruth Lamour will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner with her family and migrants from Venezuela that she has been hosting at her home as they find jobs and a place to rent.
Immigration
Migrants, host family to share first Thanksgiving together: ‘Thanks to God we’ve always found good people on our trip here’
Migrants staying with West Side families show appreciation for all the help they have received on the journey to Chicago.
By Michael Loria
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Nov. 23, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 